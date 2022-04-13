 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Future Dukes Football Camp set May 23-25

YORK – From May 23-25, the York Dukes football program will host its annual York Future Dukes Football Camp. The camp is available to students who will be in third through eighth grade next year. The camp for third through fifth graders will be from 8:00-9:50 AM, with the sixth through eighth grade camp following from 10:00 to noon. Cost is $30 per athlete. Forms were sent home with every student and can also be picked up at any York Public Schools office or the York Community Center. Forms will be accepted until camp starts, but only forms and payment turned in by May 9 are guaranteed a t-shirt.

Camp staff includes coaches Glen Snodgrass, Matt Brackhan, Jake Snodgrass, Randy Howell, Steven Crane, Justin Rodrigues, Scott Kohmetscher, Levi Loofe and Dylan Olmsted.

