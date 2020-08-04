YORK – The York Fusion Softball program will be conducting tryouts for the 2021 season on Aug. 26.
Tryouts will take place at the York Ballpark Complex and time will be determined once all registration forms have been received. A board member will contact you with the times of your age division.
If there are only enough girls for one team in any particular division then a tryout will not occur in that age group. If there are enough girls to make two teams, then tryouts will occur.
Registration forms can be picked up from the Community Center and are due to Renee Mattox by Aug. 14.
For those that were already on a team for 2020 (even though the season didn’t happen), they are guaranteed a spot on a team for 2021 and do not have to pay the registration fee again, as they already have done so. All new players will have to pay the fee, though.
The $175 fee covers each player’s league fees, tournament fees, City of York fees, USA Softball fees, and the cost of two jerseys that your daughter will be able to keep after the season is over. Each player is responsible for purchasing their own navy blue softball pants, belt and socks before the season starts.
