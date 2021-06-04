Fusion hammers Seward 14-0

YORK – The York Fusion 14U softball team scored early and often against the Seward Jazz on Thursday night, exploding for 11 runs in the opening frame en route to a 14-0 run-rule shutout in the third inning.
Megan Wright and Sierra Rasmussen drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the first, and Lauryn Mattox came through with an RBI single to open the scoring just three batters into the inning. After Maggie Rauert singled, Lauren Hills drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run. Maleigha Scamehorn followed with an RBI fielder’s choice, giving the Fusion a 3-0 lead with just one out.
York wasn’t done. A fourth run scored on a wild pitch before Lilly Kowalski drew a walk, and Zoey Cornett drove in the fifth run of the inning on an RBI single. McKenzie Linder matched Cornett with an RBI single of her own.
Sophia Liston then reached on an error when the first baseman couldn’t hold on to the ball, scoring two more runs.
Wright stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and reached safely after the first baseman again could not make the catch. Rasmussen then struck out but reached safely to load the bases on a dropped third strike when the catcher threw back to the pitcher instead of throwing to first.
Mattox drew a walk, bringing in the ninth York run of the inning with only one out.
York still wasn’t done scoring, as Rauert knocked in a pair of runs with a single. Seward got two quick outs on dead balls to finally end the inning, but the damage was done.
Taking an 11-0 lead onto the mound for the second inning, Mattox worked around a one-out walk to notch three strikeouts in a fairly stress-free inning.
The Fusion added to their massive lead in the second inning, as Scamehorn reached on an error and Kowalski singled before Cornett drove in her second run of the game on an RBI ground out.
York now led 12-0 but had two outs. Linder drew a walk and the 13th York run scored on a wild pitch before Liston walked and Wright was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rasmussen then drew her second walk of the day, bringing in another run and extending the lead to 14-0.
Seward got out of the inning on another dead ball out – the third dead ball out for York in two innings.
Mattox struck out the first two Seward batters she faced in the top of the third before issuing her fourth walk of the day. The runner stole second and tried to advance to third after the throw wound up in the outfield, but the throw to third was on the money and Rauert easily applied the tag to end the game.
In two offensive innings, York notched six hits and drew eight walks. They also capitalized on some suspect Seward defense and took advantage of several errors. In the circle, Mattox wasn’t quite untouchable – she did issue four walks in three innings pitched – but she was close enough. Seward didn’t put a single ball in play, as Mattox struck out eight batters and the ninth out came on a tag at third base after a walk and errant throw on a steal attempt.