Fusion hammers Seward 14-0

York still wasn’t done scoring, as Rauert knocked in a pair of runs with a single. Seward got two quick outs on dead balls to finally end the inning, but the damage was done.

Taking an 11-0 lead onto the mound for the second inning, Mattox worked around a one-out walk to notch three strikeouts in a fairly stress-free inning.

The Fusion added to their massive lead in the second inning, as Scamehorn reached on an error and Kowalski singled before Cornett drove in her second run of the game on an RBI ground out.

York now led 12-0 but had two outs. Linder drew a walk and the 13th York run scored on a wild pitch before Liston walked and Wright was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rasmussen then drew her second walk of the day, bringing in another run and extending the lead to 14-0.

Seward got out of the inning on another dead ball out – the third dead ball out for York in two innings.

Mattox struck out the first two Seward batters she faced in the top of the third before issuing her fourth walk of the day. The runner stole second and tried to advance to third after the throw wound up in the outfield, but the throw to third was on the money and Rauert easily applied the tag to end the game.