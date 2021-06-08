Fusion and Blackbirds tangle in weekend softball classic

YORK - The York Fusion and the Gresham Blackbirds both won their opening games of the York Summer Classic in the 18-U division.

The Fusion got past the Central City Stampede 5-3 and the Blackbirds cranked out three home runs in an 8-1 win over the Lincoln Rockets.

The two teams hooked up in their first game of the weekend just before noon Saturday and York jumped to a 1-0 lead.

The Gresham girls erased the Fusion lead to take a 3-1 advantage and used a seven-run fifth to pull away for the 10-1 win.

York would drop their final game in pool play to the Pinnacle Bank Bullets from Columbus, 7-6, while the Blackbirds jumped on the Stampede early and rode that momentum to an 11-3 win.

The Blackbirds also played the Golden Girls later on Saturday and picked up a 12-2 win. The game did not count for the Blackbirds in the seeding process.

Sunday the Blackbirds went in as the No. 1 seed and waited while Fusion took on the Shockwave and the York girls advanced in tournament play with a win.

York’s win set up a second game with the two local teams and Gresham used another seven run inning (the second) to pull away for the four-inning, 12-1 win.