Fusion and Blackbirds tangle in weekend softball classic

YORK - The York Fusion and the Gresham Blackbirds both won their opening games of the York Summer Classic in the 18-U division.
The Fusion got past the Central City Stampede 5-3 and the Blackbirds cranked out three home runs in an 8-1 win over the Lincoln Rockets.
The two teams hooked up in their first game of the weekend just before noon Saturday and York jumped to a 1-0 lead.
The Gresham girls erased the Fusion lead to take a 3-1 advantage and used a seven-run fifth to pull away for the 10-1 win.
York would drop their final game in pool play to the Pinnacle Bank Bullets from Columbus, 7-6, while the Blackbirds jumped on the Stampede early and rode that momentum to an 11-3 win.
The Blackbirds also played the Golden Girls later on Saturday and picked up a 12-2 win. The game did not count for the Blackbirds in the seeding process.
Sunday the Blackbirds went in as the No. 1 seed and waited while Fusion took on the Shockwave and the York girls advanced in tournament play with a win.
York’s win set up a second game with the two local teams and Gresham used another seven run inning (the second) to pull away for the four-inning, 12-1 win.
Gresham hit two more home runs in the win over York and then took on the Golden Girls in the championship.
The high-powered Blackbird offense was stifled by Golden Girls pitching in a 3-0 loss. Gresham out-hit the girls from Norfolk, 8-6, but could not push across any runs.
Gresham 8 Lincoln Rockets 1
Daylee Dey, Asia Nisly and Kailey Ziegler all homered in the 8-1 win.
Gresham scored five runs in the third to put the game away as Ziegler went the distance allowing five hits and one run. Nisly led the Blackbirds with two RBIs.
Gresham 10 York 1
York led 1-0 on an RBI single off the bat of Marina Saeger who led the Fusion’s eight hit attack with two singles.
Gresham answered with two runs in the third as a Fusion error opened the door and Ziegler drove in a run and another scored on the error.
A solo home run off the bat Abby Houk made it 3-1 and in the fifth Gresham racked up seven runs on five hits and one York error. Houk added two more RBIs and Kaitlyn Klug blasted a two-run shot.
Dey picked up the win while Alexis Linder suffered the loss.
Gresham 11 Central City Stampede
The Blackbirds scored four in the first and added six more in the second as they totaled eight hits.
Pitcher Hunter Hartshorn held the Stampeded to just two hits and also drove in three runs. Aurora Junge went 2-2 with two RBIs.
Gresham 12 Golden Girls 2
Nisly went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs as Gresham’s offense continued to click in the 12-2 win over the Golden Girls.
Houk, Hartshorn, Dey and Junge all picked up two hits in the 14-hit Blackbird attack.
Ziegler picked up her second win of the day with three innings of work, She allowed four hits and recorded one strikeout.
Gresham 12 York Fusion 1
The Blackbird’s hit two more home runs when ,isly and Klug went yard in the 12-1 win. Nisly led the team with four RBIs and Klug and Houk drove in two each.
York was led offensively by Linder with a double in two plate appearances.
Ziegler picked up the win with four innings pitched, gave up three hits and struck out two batters.
Golden Girls 3 Gresham 0
The Blackbirds out-hit the Golden Girls 8-6 but could not get the big hit when they needed it.
Dey worked five innings and gave up five hits and two runs, while Ziegler pitched one frame and gave up one hit and one run.
“Two solo home runs and great pitching by Tara Koch who had eight K’s was the difference in the game,” said Gresham head coach Joe Dey. “Our bats were held in check throughout the contest.
“A great weekend of softball. The Blackbirds had the bats going for the most part, and cranked out seven home-runs; 53 runs while only giving up 11,” Dey added. “Defense was stellar. In six games the Blackbirds had two errors. Pitching was very good as well.”
York Fusion will take on the Polk County Slammers Wednesday night in York at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
The Gresham girls will host the Pinnacle Bank Bullets in Gresham at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Other Bracket Winners
8-U Nebraska Storm
10-U Purple Sandy Creek
10-U Yellow Fire and Ice
12-U Purple Columbus Bullets
12-U Yellow Central City Stampede
14-U O’Hara Plumbing Stingers
16-U Ashland
18-U Golden Girls