Fusion and Blackbirds play softball tourney at Hastings

HASTINGS - The District 4 and District 7 softball tournaments were this weekend at the USA Softball Complex just north of Hastings.

There was action in four divisions with York having teams in two divisions while the Gresham Blackbirds had four teams playing and representing all four brackets.

16-U/18-U

The York 16-U Fusion drew a first round bye and took on Meridian in their first game. Meridian had advanced with a 5-4 win over the Flames of Nebraska 18-U.

Meridian topped the Fusion 9-4, but York kept their hopes alive with a 17-6 win over the Flames of Nebraska 16-U.

York’s tournament came to an end on Saturday evening as they dropped the 11-1 decision to the Seward Illusion 18-U.

The Gresham Blackbirds 18-U picked up a 15-6 win over the Flames of Nebraska 16-U, but would lose their next two games to bow out of the tournament on Saturday.

Gresham was defeated by the Crete Diamond Crush 9-0 and lost a 10-4 matchup with Flames of Nebraska 18-U.

York and Gresham both ended the weekend with 1-2 records, York in a tie for seventh and Gresham in a tie for ninth place.

BDS won the district championship over Crete Diamond Crush with Meridian finishing third.

14-U

Only the Gresham Blackbirds played in this bracket and they finished up the weekend with a 2-2 record and a tie for fifth place.

The Blackbirds opened with back-to-back wins over Flames 14-U (22-1) and they followed that up with an 11-10 win over Blue Springs Lightning.

The next two games were close as Gresham fell 7-5 to the Seward Illusion and 6-5 to Plymouth Tri-County.

The 14-U bracket championship went to the Beatrice Pumas, second was Seward Illusion and third place was Crete Diamonds-Woods.

12-U

The Gresham Blackbirds 12-U went 1-2 and finished in a tie for ninth place.

Gresham opened with a 7-6 win over the Holdrege Titans, but dropped their next two. Tournament champion Sandy Creek defeated the Blackbirds 15-3 and FC-12-U were a 7-6 win over Gresham.

Sandy Creek, Hastings Bombers and Seward Jazz 12-U finished 1-2-3.

10-U

York Fusion 10-U-Kohout posted a 2-2 record and tied for seventh in the 17 team field.

York defeated the Beatrice Pumas 6-3, lost a tough 4-3 decision to the Seward Jazz and then bounced back with a 9-2 win over Jazz-Carr.

The weekend came to an end for the Fusion with a 7-1 loss to the Hastings Bombers.

Gresham also posted a 2-2 record as they picked up wins over Edge Ott Concrete Construction 9-0 and Sports Express 13-7.

After two early wins the Blackbirds would drop their next two games with losses to the Hastings Heat (9-6) and Beatrice Pumas 7-4.

The 2-2 record landed the Blackbirds in a tie for ninth out of 17 teams.

Hastings Crush, Hastings Bombers and Seward Jazz finished as the top three teams.