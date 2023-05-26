Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – For the second consecutive day, the York Fusion 18-under softball team laced up their cleats and took to the diamond at the York Ballpark Complex as they hosted the Fairbury Elite in a doubleheader Thursday evening.

Buoyed by a seven-run first inning, the Fusion rolled to an 11-7 win in the opening game of the doubleheader, then broke out the brooms with an 8-5 win over Fairbury in the second game. It was their third win in four chances during a 48-hour span, as York also split a doubleheader with Gresham on Wednesday.

York 11, Fairbury 7

After pitcher Megan Wright navigated into and out of trouble in a scoreless top of the first, York immediately went to work with seven runs in the home half of the inning.

Ellie Peterson singled on a ground ball into right field with one down and Wright followed with a single of her own before Sophia Liston walked to load the bases for Lily Kowalski.

A passed ball scored the game’s first run and Kowalski walked to load the bases once again; Ellie Gartner blooped an RBI single into center field as the Fusion continued to move station to station. Another passed ball made it a 3-0 ballgame before Zoey Cornett singled home another run.

Madison Hills drew the third walk of the inning to load the bases a third time, and Maleigha Scamehorn cashed in with a two-RBI single up the middle before Fairbury finally got out of the inning.

The Elite got three runs back in the top of the second thanks to a pair of defensive errors contributing to two unearned runs.

The Fusion offense immediately got the runs back, as Lauren Hills led off with a bunt single and Peterson drew a four-pitch walk to put two runners on for Wright, who doubled to left field and knocked in the team’s eighth run.

Liston walked for the second time to load the bases for Kowalski, who laced a two-run single into right field to pad the lead to 10-3.

Later in the inning, Scamehorn drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to make it 11-3.

Fairbury would battle back in the top of the third, as the first two batters of the inning reached on a hit-by-pitch and an infield single. Those two runners would go on to score, and the Elite added two more unearned runs in the frame before Wright finally ended the inning by snagging a liner back up the middle for the final out.

The time limit took effect during the home half of the third inning, ending the game as the Fusion pulled out an 11-7 win.

Wright and Gartner both went 2 for 2 at the plate and drove in a run apiece, while Peterson was 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs scored and Scamehorn was 1 for 1 with a walk and drove in three runs.

Wright earned the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and seven runs – just three of them earned – with four Ks in three innings pitched.

York 8, Fairbury 5

A passed ball scored Wright to open the scoring in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Fusion left the bases juiced after a ground out to second base ended the top of the first.

Fairbury then scored twice in the home half to take a 2-1 lead, but the Fusion had an answer as Scamehorn and Garrett drew a pair of one-out walks to put two runners on for Methe, who cashed in with a two-RBI double to make it 3-2 York.

However, the Fusion’s lead would not last as Fairbury scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to regain a 5-4 advantage.

York capitalized on some good plate discipline in the top of the third, as Wright, Liston and Kowalski each drew walks to load the bases with nobody down before a passed ball scored a run and tied the game.

Gartner walked to load the bases and Cornett delivered a sac fly to put the Fusion back on top 6-5 before three straight walks from Madison Hills, Scmaehorn and Garrett plated two more runs to pad the cushion to 8-5.

Back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning as York left them loaded for the second time, but the damage was already done; the Fusion did not record a hit in the inning but still scored four runs thanks to seven walks.

Hills then worked around a one-out double to pitch a scoreless third inning for York and seal the three-run victory. She earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs – four earned – on three hits and six walks while racking up six Ks across three innings of work.

The Fusion only notched two hits in the second game on Methe’s double and Liston’s single, but they drew 12 walks, led by two apiece from four different players.

York vs Gresham

The Fusion dropped the opening game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Gresham 5-3 with Peterson accounting for the team’s only hit, but they made up for it in a big way during the second game, exploding for 16 runs in a shutout win.

York scored four runs in the top of the first thanks to four walks and McKenzie Linder’s two-run single, then plated another on Lauryn Mattox’s RBI double to center field in the second.

In the top of the third, Liston drew a bases-loaded walk before Kerrigan Cool and Peterson notched back-to-back RBI singles, capping a three-run frame and making it 8-0.

Kynli Combs drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, stole second and scored on Linder’s RBI double, kickstarting an eight-run outburst from the Fusion. Peterson had an RBI walk, while Mattox hammered a two-run double to left field and Linder delivered her second RBI knock of the inning during the rally as York batted around.

The Fusion racked up nine hits and 15 walks in the win; Wright, Combs and Scamehorn each drew three walks while Peterson, Gartner and Liston added two apiece.

Linder went 3 for 4 at the dish and drove in four runs, while Mattox was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Together, the duo accounted for five of the Fusion’s nine hits and drove in seven of their 16 runs. Peterson also tallied two RBI in the win.

Mattox tossed a gem in the circle to earn the win, allowing one hit and no walks while fanning six across 43 pitches and four scoreless innings.