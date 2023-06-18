YORK – Just as they did in the first game, the York Fusion 16-18U girls softball team jumped on Red Cloud early with a seven-run first inning in the second game and went on to the 14-4 win Wednesday night at the York Ballpark Complex.

York rocked Red Cloud pitching for 15 hits which also included two doubles, one each by Lauren and Madison Hills and a triple by Megan Wright who was 3 for 3 at the dish.

Red Cloud, who was the home team in the second game, tried to keep pace as they scored a run in each of the first three innings to cut the Fusion lead to 7-3, but the York girls erupted for four in the fourth and three more in the fifth and the game was called due to the eight-run rule after five.

Also with multiple hits in the Fusion win was Sierra Rasmussen who went 5 for 5 and drove in five runs during the doubleheader.

Picking up two hits each was Jaida Scamehorn and Lily Kowalski. Rasmussen and Kowalski also drove in a pair of runs each.

York was relentless on the bases as they added nine stolen bases to the offensive page in the win. Kowalski and Maleigha Scamehorn had two each.

Red Cloud did finish the night with eight hits as J Rust was 3 for 3 to lead the RC offense. The visitors also collected two extra base hits as both K. Kucers and P. Lewis both doubled.

Up next for the Fusion is the Polk County Slammers, who will be in town next Tuesday for doubleheader action starting at 6:30 p.m.

York Fusion 700 43 - 14 15 0

Red Cloud 111 10 - 4 8 0