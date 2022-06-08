Fusion 16s rally late to sneak past Shockerz

Gartner’s walk-off, 2-RBI triple helps York erase five-run deficit in 8-6 win

YORK – After racing out to an early lead, things began to unravel for the York Fusion in the top of the third inning against the Lincoln Shockerz on Wednesday evening. A slew of York errors in the field helped the Shockerz rack up five runs in the frame – four of them unearned – to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Fusion refused to fold, relying on patience at the plate and aggressive baserunning to slowly crawl back into the game.

With the contest knotted at six runs apiece in the bottom of the fifth, Ellie Gartner ripped a walk-off, two-run triple to deep center field to complete the comeback and give the Fusion an 8-6 victory.

York opened the game on a positive note, as Megan Wright took the circle and retired the side in order in the top of the first. The pitcher then led off the home half of the inning with a single before courtesy runner McKenzie Linder stole second.

Back-to-back strikeouts brought Maggie Rauert to the plate with two down and a runner on second, and the third baseman delivered a single into left field. The Shockerz fielder misfired on the throw to third base, however, allowing Linder to scamper home and give York an early lead.

Ellie Peterson stepped to the plate and put a solid swing on the ball, but the Shockerz right fielder tracked the ball down in time to make the catch and prevent further damage.

The visitors evened the score in the top of the second, then sat down the Fusion in order in the home half as the game went to the third inning knotted up at one apiece.

A leadoff single and an error on York shortstop Zoey Cornett put two runners on with nobody out, but Cornett bounced back by recording consecutive outs on a fielder’s choice to third base.

It appeared Wright might escape the jam unscathed, but the next batter laced an RBI single to left field, where York’s Lily Kowalski hesitated on the throw to the plate just long enough for the runner to beat the play at the plate.

When the runner on second attempted to advance to third on the throw home, a throwing error on the catcher allowed her to race home and give the Shockerz a 3-1 lead. The York defensive miscues weren’t finished, as three more errors helped the visitors’ lead balloon to 6-1.

By the time the Fusion finally got the third out of the frame, five Shockerz runs had scored – four of them unearned.

York’s offense immediately went to work chipping away at the deficit. Lauren Hills drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and then came around to score on a pair of wild pitches.

Sophia Liston followed with a base on balls and stolen base of her own. Wright was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on, and a wild pitch moved them up a bag. The fourth Shockerz wild pitch of the inning scored Liston and put a runner on third with one out for Gartner.

The first baseman grounded out but drove in a run on the play as the Fusion cut the deficit to 6-4 heading to the fourth.

York’s defense settled down after the shaky third inning as Wright recorded two quick outs. The next batter laced a shot into left field, but Kowalski tracked the ball down on a great defensive play to end the inning.

Peterson beat out an infield single to lead off the bottom of the fourth and stole second. Kowalski lined out to second base, but two wild pitches allowed Peterson to race home and make it a 6-5 ballgame.

Cornett reached via a hit-by-pitch and stole second to put a runner in scoring position with one down for Sierra Rasmussen, who hit a fly ball to shallow center field, where the fielder flubbed the catch.

The Fusion capitalized on the miscue, as a double steal put two runners in scoring position and another wild pitch allowed Cornett to scamper home for the tying run. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat, but Wright tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth to keep the game tied.

Wright and Abrielle Linder reached on back-to-back errors to lead off the home half of the inning, bringing Gartner to the plate with runners on the corners.

The first baseman cashed in, tattooing a ball to deep center field for a walk-off, two-run triple as the Fusion scored the game’s final seven runs to rally for an 8-6 win.

Wright went the distance in the circle for York to earn the win, allowing six runs – two earned – on six hits and a walk over five innings of work.