Fusion 16's go 4-0, win York Summer Softball Classic

York 16-U Fusion declared winners of York Summer Classic with 4-0 record

Sunday afternoon play succumbs to heavy rain

YORK - The York 16-U Fusion softball team did what they needed to do before heavy rains Sunday afternoon washed out the remainder of the York Summer Classic at the York Ballpark Complex.

The Fusion’s 3-0 record in pool play Saturday and their early morning win in the semifinals Sunday morning had them 4-0 and the only undefeated squad in the four-team bracket of the 16-U.

Because rains washed out the remainder of the Sunday schedule the Fusion were declared the tournament champions by virtue of their 4-0 record.

York started out the day on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Chaos 16-U Holbein and then followed that up in the afternoon with a 4-2 win over the Norfolk Quakes.

In the final game Saturday the Fusion let their bats do the talking and outlasted the Nebraska Thunder 11-7.

Sunday morning the Fusion took on the Chaos 16-U again. York pitching was on point as they won the game and advanced to the championship which was scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The other semifinal which pitted the Norfolk Quakes against the Nebraska Thunder scheduled for 2 p.m. was never played.

York Fusion 16-U 5 Chaos 16-U (Holbein) 2

In the opening game the Fusion took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Sierra Rasmussen doubled and the next batter, Lily Kowalski, singled her in for the 1-0 advantage.

The Chaos drew even in the third, but York answered in the fourth with four consecutive singles from Ellie Peterson, Rasmussen, Kowalski and Megan Wright to take the 3-1 lead.

York added two more in the bottom of the fifth and the Chaos plated one in the top of the sixth before the time ran out.

On the mound, Lauryn Mattox got the win. She pitched six innings, allowed six hits and recorded five strikeouts.

The Fusion will host the Shockerz on Wednesday night at the York Ballpark Complex with games at 6:30 and 8 p.m.