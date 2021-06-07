Fusion 14s tee it up in York Summer Classic softball tourney

YORK - The York Summer Classic Tournament for the York 14-U Fusion started and ended with the O’Hara Plumbing Stingers 13-u out of Grand Island.
In their opening game the Fusion could not slow down the Stingers’ offense and dropped an 11-0 contest early Saturday afternoon.
The two teams were matched up again on Sunday as the Fusion earned their way to the semifinals against the Stingers on the strength of a 12-3 win over the Gresham Blackbirds as the No. 5.
York once again struggled to slow down the Stingers falling 15-1 in three innings.
Saturday the Fusion’s only win in pool play was an 11-0 over the Flames of Nebraska. They also dropped a tough 7-4 decision to the Titans.
Game accounts
O’Hara Stingers 11, York Fusion 0
The Stingers scored five runs in each the first and the second frames to open a double digit lead.
York managed three hits in the loss as Sierra Rasmussen, Lauryn Mattox and Maggie Rauert accounted for the Fusion’s three-hit attack.
O’Hara pounded out 14 hits in the win against Fusion starter Mattox who gave up 11 runs, all were earned.
York Fusion 14 Flames of Nebraska 0
Mattox helped out her own cause with three hits and picked up the win on the mound with three innings of one-hit ball. She also recorded three strikeouts.
Maleigha Scamehorn added two hit, drove in four runs and McKenzie Linder posted two hits with one RBI. Doubles were credited to Mattox, Scamehorn and Sophia Liston. Mattox also added a triple to her three-hit game.
Titans 7, York Fusion 4
York took a 2-1 lead after the first, but the Titans scored two in the third and four in the fourth to open a 7-3 lead.
York got single runs in the third and the fourth before the game ended on the time limit.
York had six hits with Rauert picking up two including a double. She also led the offense with two runs batted in.
Mattox pitched four frames, allowed eight hits and seven runs, all earned. She also had six Ks.
Tournament action
York 12, Gresham 3
Mattox had three more hits, doubled and homered while driving in five runs in the Fusion victory.
Mattox also picked up the win on the mound going four innings and striking out six. York finished with eight hits of which Ellie Gartner had two.
O’Hara Stingers 15, York Fusion 1
O’Hara’s Stingers pounded out 15 hits, scored 12 runs in the second inning and ended the Fusion’s tournament by the final score of 15-1 in three innings.
York managed five hits as Linder, Lilly Kowalski, Rauert, Rasmussen and Megan Wright all accounted for one hit each. Kowalski had a double and Wright recorded a triple.
Wright suffered the loss on the mound allowing 15 hits.
York is back in action Thursday, June 10 at the Seward Illusion. They will be in District action over the weekend in Hastings.