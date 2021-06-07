Fusion 14s tee it up in York Summer Classic softball tourney

Mattox helped out her own cause with three hits and picked up the win on the mound with three innings of one-hit ball. She also recorded three strikeouts.

Maleigha Scamehorn added two hit, drove in four runs and McKenzie Linder posted two hits with one RBI. Doubles were credited to Mattox, Scamehorn and Sophia Liston. Mattox also added a triple to her three-hit game.

Titans 7, York Fusion 4

York took a 2-1 lead after the first, but the Titans scored two in the third and four in the fourth to open a 7-3 lead.

York got single runs in the third and the fourth before the game ended on the time limit.

York had six hits with Rauert picking up two including a double. She also led the offense with two runs batted in.

Mattox pitched four frames, allowed eight hits and seven runs, all earned. She also had six Ks.

Tournament action

York 12, Gresham 3

Mattox had three more hits, doubled and homered while driving in five runs in the Fusion victory.