YORK – A seven-run first inning was already an impressive start for the York Fusion 14-U girls’ softball team in the first game of Thursday night’s doubleheader at the York Ballpark Complex against the Lincoln Dynamite.

But the York girls were not satisfied as they scored 11 more times in the second and rolled to an 18-1 win in three innings.

The second game was much closer, but the win went to the Fusion as well by the final score of 12-7.

The York girls, who started Class C-7 district play in Hastings against the Hebron Titans on Friday night, improved to 15-8 on the year.

York Fusion 14-U 18 Lincoln Dynamite 1

The York girls took advantage of 10 hits, six errors and five walks as they scored seven times in the first and put the game away with 11 more runs in the second.

In the top of the first Taytum Methe laced a run-scoring single while Mylie Linder and Birkley Gray both ripped a two-run double as the scoring rout was on.

In the win, Methe, Andi Winterrowd and Gray all finished with two hits. Mira Garrett, Kynlee Westwood and Gray all doubled in the win; Gray had two doubles.

Gray drove in four runs to lead the team, while Methe and Westwood finished with two RBIs each.

Westwood allowed three hits, one run which was earned, and she recorded six strikeouts.

Fusion 12 Dynamite 7

York jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead after the first, but the Dynamite tried to keep pace, scoring one in the second and four in the third to offset three runs by the Fusion over the second and third frames.

York pushed across three in the fourth to open a 12-6 lead, before the Dynamite scored once in the fourth and the game was called due to the time limit.

York hammered 14 hits in the win to just two for the Dynamite.

Leading the Fusion offense was Westwood, Blakelyn Munoz-Rowe, Linder and Kelsie Prince with two hits each. Westwood’s two hits were both triples and she drove in two runs, while Gray, Winterrowd and Prince all smacked doubles. One of Linder’s two base knocks was a home run.

In the two wins the Fusion combined to steal 30 bases with Garrett picking up 10 in the two wins.

The win went to Hayley Mattox who pitched four innings and allowed two hits and seven runs, but only two of them were earned.

The Fusion had a combined four errors in the two wins.