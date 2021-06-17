Fusion 14s manhandle Gresham 12-nil

YORK – Megan Wright tossed a 1-2-3 first inning and the offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the frame as the York Fusion 14U cruised to a 12-0 win against Garland on Wednesday night.

York’s first-inning outburst came thanks to discipline at the plate. Sierra Rasmussen and Lauryn Mattox drew consecutive one-out walks, and Rasmussen scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch. Maggie Rauert then drew a walk of her own, and another wild pitch scored Mattox.

Ellie Gartner followed with an RBI single for the game’s first hit and York claimed an early 3-0 lead. The Fusion weren’t done, as Lauren Hills drew the fourth walk of the inning and Gartner scored on a wild pitch. Lilly Kowalski then walked and Hills scored on another wild pitch to extend the York lead to 6-0.

Zoey Cornett was hit by a pitch and McKenzie Linder drew the sixth Fusion walk of the inning to load the bases, but a strikeout and dead ball out finally ended the inning.

Pitching with a 6-0 lead, Wright induced two quick groundouts before allowing a walk for the first Garland baserunner. The next batter reached on an error, but Wright escaped the jam with a ground ball to third base.