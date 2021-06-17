Fusion 14s manhandle Gresham 12-nil

YORK – Megan Wright tossed a 1-2-3 first inning and the offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the frame as the York Fusion 14U cruised to a 12-0 win against Garland on Wednesday night.
York’s first-inning outburst came thanks to discipline at the plate. Sierra Rasmussen and Lauryn Mattox drew consecutive one-out walks, and Rasmussen scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch. Maggie Rauert then drew a walk of her own, and another wild pitch scored Mattox.
Ellie Gartner followed with an RBI single for the game’s first hit and York claimed an early 3-0 lead. The Fusion weren’t done, as Lauren Hills drew the fourth walk of the inning and Gartner scored on a wild pitch. Lilly Kowalski then walked and Hills scored on another wild pitch to extend the York lead to 6-0.
Zoey Cornett was hit by a pitch and McKenzie Linder drew the sixth Fusion walk of the inning to load the bases, but a strikeout and dead ball out finally ended the inning.
Pitching with a 6-0 lead, Wright induced two quick groundouts before allowing a walk for the first Garland baserunner. The next batter reached on an error, but Wright escaped the jam with a ground ball to third base.
Wright was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second, Rasmussen singled and Wright scored on a wild pitch. After a Mattox walk, Rauert grounded into a fielder’s choice but Mattox beat the play at second base and Rasmussen scored.
Suddenly, York led 8-0 with runners on first and second and nobody out. Gartner was retired on an infield fly and Hills grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base for two quick outs, and it looked like Garland might get out of the inning without any more runs after Kowalski hit a fly ball to center field.
However, the Garland center fielder couldn’t make the catch and Rauert scored the ninth York run. Hills then scored on a wild pitch and Cornett walked, but Linder lined out to right field for the final out of the inning.
Wright worked around a two-out single in the top of the third, striking out three batters in the inning to keep Garland off the scoreboard.