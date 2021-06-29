Fushion 14s handle Lincoln Locos 11-1

YORK – All 10 York batters recorded an at-bat in the first inning, as the Fusion 14-U exploded for six runs in the frame to turn a one-run deficit into a 6-1 lead against the Lincoln Locos on Monday night. Spurred by the fast start, York cruised the rest of the way en route to an 11-1 win in four inning.
Lincoln dealt the first blow on Monday, scoring a run against York starter Lauryn Mattox in the top of the first. After a strikeout to open the ballgame, Mattox allowed two singles and walked two batters as the Locos took the early 1-0 lead.
Faced with a bases-loaded jam and only one out, Mattox retired the next batter on an infield fly despite dropping the ball. In the confusion resulting from the drop, the third-base coach sent the runner late, and catcher Lauren Hills easily applied the tag at the plate for an inning-ending double play as Mattox escaped the jam.
Down a run, York immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Megan Wright singled to lead off the inning while Sierra Rasmussen drew a walk. Mattox stepped to the plate looking to help her own cause and delivered a 2-RBI single as the Fusion took a 2-1 lead.
Maggie Rauert singled to put runners on the corners with no outs, and Ellie Gartner cashed in on an RBI single to score Mattox. Hills popped out to shortstop for the first out of the inning, but Maleigha Scamehorn crushed a 2-RBI triple to extend the lead.
Lilly Kowalski drew a walk, and the Locos failed to quickly get the ball back to the pitcher. Scamehorn capitalized on the lackadaisical effort to score on the play and give York a 6-1 lead.
Sophia Liston and McKenzie Linder both grounded out to end the inning, but not before all 10 York hitters had batted in the inning as the Fusion turned a one-run deficit into a five-run lead.
Mattox issued a leadoff walk in the top of the second, but Hills threw a strike to Wright in time to catch the runner trying to steal second. Mattox then struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Wright and Rasmussen notched singles to lead off the bottom of the second, and Mattox crushed a ball to deep center field. The center fielder caught it for the first out of the inning, but both Wright and Rasmussen scored on the play to give York an 8-1 lead.
Gartner singled with two outs and stole second and third, but Hills fouled out to first base to end the inning.
In the top of the third, Mattox worked around a one-out walk after Hills and Wright again caught the runner trying to steal second base to keep the Locos off the board.
Scamehorn walked to lead off the bottom of the inning and Kowalski singled to put a pair of runners on base with no outs. Liston grounded into a fielder’s choice to second base to put runners on the corners, while Linder drove in Scamehorn on an RBI ground out.
Wright followed with an RBI single – her third hit of the game – as the Fusion took a 10-1 lead. Rasmussen drove in another run on an RBI single before Mattox struck out to end the inning.
Mattox opened the fourth inning with a strikeout, but the runner reached on a dropped third strike.
The Locos again tested Hills and tried to steal second, and the result was the same as the previous two attempts – Hills threw a strike to Wright, who tagged the runner for the out.
Mattox induced a ground out and then struck out her sixth batter to end the game and clinch the 11-1 victory. Mattox allowed one run on two hits and four walks with the six strikeouts in four innings of work to earn the win.
Wright led the Fusion at the plate with three hits, while Rasmussen and Gartner each recorded two hits. Mattox posted a four-RBI game at the plate, Scamehorn drove in two runs, and Wright, Rasmussen, Gartner and Linder each tacked on an RBI apiece.