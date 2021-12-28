Furious Cougar boys rally falls short against Mead

MILFORD – The Cross County Cougars struggled for three quarters, trailing 34-17 entering the final eight minutes of Monday night’s Runza Holiday Tournament matchup with Mead. In the fourth quarter, however, Cross County ramped up the defensive pressure to flummox the Raiders offensively and spark a furious fourth-quarter rally. The Cougars won the final eight minutes 24-14, but their comeback bid wasn’t enough to make up the early hole as the Raiders walked away with a 48-41 win.

Mead led 21-8 at halftime, sparked by 10 Cross County turnovers and a 10-5 edge on the glass. The Cougars also shot just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first 16 minutes as the offense stalled out for much of the first half.

The Raiders, meanwhile, got eight points in the first half from Tyler Pickworth alone. Mead padded its lead in the third quarter, but its offense couldn’t solve the Cross County defensive pressure for much of the fourth quarter. The Raiders made just two shots from the field in the final eight minutes, scoring their other 10 points in the period from the charity stripe.