Furious Cougar boys rally falls short against Mead

MILFORD – The Cross County Cougars struggled for three quarters, trailing 34-17 entering the final eight minutes of Monday night’s Runza Holiday Tournament matchup with Mead. In the fourth quarter, however, Cross County ramped up the defensive pressure to flummox the Raiders offensively and spark a furious fourth-quarter rally. The Cougars won the final eight minutes 24-14, but their comeback bid wasn’t enough to make up the early hole as the Raiders walked away with a 48-41 win.
Mead led 21-8 at halftime, sparked by 10 Cross County turnovers and a 10-5 edge on the glass. The Cougars also shot just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc in the first 16 minutes as the offense stalled out for much of the first half.
The Raiders, meanwhile, got eight points in the first half from Tyler Pickworth alone. Mead padded its lead in the third quarter, but its offense couldn’t solve the Cross County defensive pressure for much of the fourth quarter. The Raiders made just two shots from the field in the final eight minutes, scoring their other 10 points in the period from the charity stripe.
The foul line proved to be the deciding factor in the game, as Mead went 17-of-27 from the stripe while Cross County shot just eight free throws all game and made five of them. The Cougars shot 16-of-36 from the field and 4-of-15 from downtown compared to the Raiders’ 13-of-29 shooting performance, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the free-throw discrepancy.
Mead won the turnover battle 19-11 overall, but they struggled with ball security down the stretch to aid the Cross County rally. The Raiders also held a slim 15-14 edge on the boards.
Cory Hollinger racked up a game-high 25 points for Cross County in the loss. The senior buried 10 shots from the floor for the game, including a 3-pointer. He also finished 4 for 6 from the charity stripe.
Senior Haiden Hild added nine points for the Cougars and buried a trio of shots from downtown. Shayden Lundstrom, Damon Mickey and Carter Seim each notched two points apiece, while Tanner Hollinger split a pair of free throws and finished the night with one point to round out the Cougars’ scoring efforts.
Beau LeCroix led Mead with 15 points, including a 7-of-10 performance from the foul line. Pickworth added 13 points to join LeCroix in double figures, while Luke Carritt and Emmett Couch both tallied eight points for the Raiders. Carritt made just one field goal all game but connected on six of eight chances from the charity stripe.