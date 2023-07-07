DORCHESTER - The FUNFRALL Leagues’ Community Ball Parks were once again full in 2023 as the FUNFRALL League consisted of 52 softball teams from 12 communities.
The FUNFRALL Softball League communities include Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, DeWitt, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Friend, Geneva, Meridian, Plymouth, Wilber, Deshler, Hebron, and McCool. The league 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U games are played on Monday and Wednesday nights, alternate of the Tuesday and Thursday games of the SFS baseball league. The FUNFRALL league 18U teams play six weeks of tri-angulars on alternate nights.
The 2023 8-U tournaments were held in Plymouth and Wilber; 10-U tournament in Friend; 12-U tournament in Geneva; 14-U tournament in Shickley, and the 18-U tournament in Geneva:
Tournament Results
8U Gold Tournament-Wilber
1st-Geneva Purple
2nd- Friend
3rd-DeWitt
8U Silver Tournament-Plymouth
1st-Meridian
2nd- Geneva
3rd-McCool
10U Tournament-Friend
1st-Geneva
2nd- Friend
3rd- McCool
12U Tournament- Geneva
1st – Plymouth
2nd – Wilber
3rd – DeWitt
14U Tournament – Shickley
1st-Plymouth
2nd-Friend
3rd- Meridian
18U Tournament – Geneva
1st-Geneva
2nd-BDS
3rd- Meridian