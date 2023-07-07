DORCHESTER — The FUNFRALL Leagues’ Community Ball Parks were once again full in 2023 as the FUNFRALL League consisted of 52 softball teams from 12 communities.

The FUNFRALL Softball League communities include Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, DeWitt, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Friend, Geneva, Meridian, Plymouth, Wilber, Deshler, Hebron, and McCool. The league 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U games are played on Monday and Wednesday nights, alternate of the Tuesday and Thursday games of the SFS baseball league. The FUNFRALL league 18U teams play six weeks of tri-angulars on alternate nights.

The 2023 8-U tournaments were held in Plymouth and Wilber; 10-U tournament in Friend; 12-U tournament in Geneva; 14-U tournament in Shickley, and the 18-U tournament in Geneva:

Tournament Results

8U Gold Tournament-Wilber: 1st-Geneva Purple; 2nd- Friend; 3rd-DeWitt

8U Silver Tournament-Plymouth: 1st-Meridian; 2nd- Geneva; 3rd-McCool

10U Tournament-Friend: 1st-Geneva; 2nd- Friend; 3rd- McCool

12U Tournament- Geneva: 1st – Plymouth; 2nd – Wilber; 3rd – DeWitt

14U Tournament – Shickley: 1st-Plymouth; 2nd-Friend; 3rd- Meridian

18U Tournament – Geneva: 1st-Geneva; 2nd-BDS; 3rd- Meridian