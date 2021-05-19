Fun with cowboy names

I passed most of Saturday in Madison at the Northeast Nebraska High School rodeo.
The action was nonstop which is normal and predictable for this sport. There’s nothing else like rodeo in the wide, wide world of sports … at least not that I’ve found.
Our topic today, however, has nothing to do with action in the arena and everything to do with Saturday’s program.
Names are the currency of our business. They are interesting to me, especially in the world of Western culture. Nowhere are names more Western in my experience than northwest Wyoming where Good Wife Norma and I lived some six years.
The pinnacle of cowboy kid naming will never be topped. Somewhere in deep Nebraska ranch country lived the Boots family. Many years ago brothers Justin Boots and Tony Lama Boots were top hands in high school rodeo.
While the rodeo at Madison could not compete with wonderful names like theirs, I nonetheless thought to share a few fun monikers.
One of the best is rough stock specialist Slate Micheel from Sargent.
You gotta love Augustus Painter from Ainsworth. Someone in that household has binge-watched a few hundred hours of Lonesome Dove I bet (as have I).
There’s Jett Sjeklocha of Hayes Center and fellow bull rider Taylon Pascoe from Lincoln, whose draw was turned out when he didn’t show up to ride. A bull rider from Lincoln? Perhaps there’s hope for a pulse in our seed corn caps and tractor pulls end of the state one day after all.
Clancy Symonds from Mitchell cuts cattle (not literally, silly) and Cinch Heikel of Hazard is a calf roper. Same for Sage Schrunk from Valentine and our second Cinch, young Cinch Painter from Springview.
We must not exclude Brady Painter from Ainsworth. He’s the powerhouse driving his bull’s face into the dirt in the accompanying photo.
That brings us to the king of boys’ names (maestro, a drum roll if you please); Roper Wetzel, a tie-down guy of course, who lives right up the road in Palmer.
The girls at Madison’s rodeo, not to be outdone, offered up Sophie Palmer from Columbus, Shilo Shabram who came from Neligh and Tymerie Steinhauer down in Sutton. Next toss in Jymmie Jensen from Burwell and Raina Swanson out of Genoa folded together with Rylee Legg (Kenesaw) and Jentry Jenkins (McCook).
I went for Josie Anthony from Crofton and how could we possibly leave out Jace Hurlburt from Arcadia.
The coveted All-Around Catchy Name Championship Buckle for the ladies, however, is hereby awarded to multi-talented North Platte pole bender, breakaway roper and barrel racer Clancy Jo Brown.
Hey, check it out. I just wrung an entire column out of a free, garden variety rodeo program.