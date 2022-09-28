Fullerton dispatches Hampton in three sets

HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the Fullerton Warriors on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who broke out the brooms with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-14 volleyball sweep.
Lillian Dose led the Hawk attack with six kills, Gavin Gilmore whacked four and Nevaeh Lukassen added three. Sophie Schulze added two winners and Raegan Hansen finished with one.
Lukassen crushed a pair of aces at the service line and Gilmore added one. Shae Kingery paced Hampton with 25 digs, while Dose added 13. Hansen recorded all 19 of the Hawks’ assists.