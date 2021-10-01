From the Front Row

My Encounter with the Cracker Bandit Squirrel
Before I left for Crete on Friday morning I threw some crackers in my pocket to kind of snack on while walking around College Heights Golf Course in covering the Central Conference Golf Tournament.
I was enjoying some crackers while waiting near the fourth fairway when this squirrel came running across the open area, stopped about 20 feet from me, stood up on its back haunches and was staring me down.
I stood for about 30 seconds, that squirrel (which is pictured) held his/her ground. So I wanted to see what would happen if just put a cracker down on the ground and walked away.
Well not exactly to my surprise the squirrel took very little time running over to the spot and picked up the cracker and was enjoying a late breakfast or early brunch.
I walked away and I figured the squirrel was gone.
I walked over to the No. 4 tee box where I was standing for about 5 minutes, when sure enough here came that squirrel just darting through the trees. When he got about 20 feet away he stopped, stood on his haunches and stared me down. Now I wasn’t sure if it was the same squirrel or not, maybe the first one had put the word out that the guy in the Yankee jacket had crackers on him and it you looked intimidating enough you could get one.
At that time I was not eating a cracker, but you didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what he/she wanted.
So I obliged the little critter and set down two more crackers and just walked off.
I was standing behind a tree when here he/she came, grabbed the cracker and walked off a little ways to have yet another breakfast.
I continued my way back to No. 7 where there were several girls waiting to tee-off. I was standing there when one of them said, oh look at that squirrel.
I turned and lo and behold there it was yet again. About 15 feet away this time, standing up and of course willing more crackers out of my pocket.
I told the girls this was the third time the squirrel had come back to get crackers.
I put a few more crackers down and told the girls to wait and watch.
I started down the hill and I turned to see that squirrel run to the spot, grab the crackers and off it went to sit alone and eat them.
From when this all first started to the third time I put crackers down, I was probably 500-600 yards from the first meeting.
Before I knew it I had captured photos of all the York girls and was ready to leave. I decided that I would just go ahead and leave the rest of the crackers down by the tree on the No. 9 fairway.
I don’t know if that squirrel found them or not, but I wouldn’t bet against it.
HUSKERS
Is this the week they break through?
The past two weeks have been so close, but the same stupid mistakes continued to plague the Huskers against Michigan State.
Northwestern is not the Wildcats of old and there is a fair chance Nebraska could have this game in the bag by the middle of the third quarter.
My prediction is: Nebraska 33, Northwestern 17. If the Husker defense continues to play well NWU will not score 17, but until the special teams stop giving away points, I have to give them at least 17.