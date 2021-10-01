From the Front Row

At that time I was not eating a cracker, but you didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what he/she wanted.

So I obliged the little critter and set down two more crackers and just walked off.

I was standing behind a tree when here he/she came, grabbed the cracker and walked off a little ways to have yet another breakfast.

I continued my way back to No. 7 where there were several girls waiting to tee-off. I was standing there when one of them said, oh look at that squirrel.

I turned and lo and behold there it was yet again. About 15 feet away this time, standing up and of course willing more crackers out of my pocket.

I told the girls this was the third time the squirrel had come back to get crackers.

I put a few more crackers down and told the girls to wait and watch.

I started down the hill and I turned to see that squirrel run to the spot, grab the crackers and off it went to sit alone and eat them.

From when this all first started to the third time I put crackers down, I was probably 500-600 yards from the first meeting.