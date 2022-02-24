From the Front Row

Where has winter gone? Will it stay away?

I had to go out to the shed in the backyard the other day to get out my grandson’s bike which we had put up and didn’t figure we would get out till maybe mid-April.

While I was in there I happened to see my golf clubs and thought it would be a real nice day to get those out and start cleaning them up. I also knew that if I did I would get out a few clubs and golf balls and start to chip around the backyard. Probably wouldn’t even get to cleaning them, because I would spend most of the afternoon doing just that.

I fought off the urge and left them alone.

In years past we have had really nice weather in mid-February and March, but I also knew that at some point winter weather would return and if I wanted that to happen all I needed to do was to get out the clubs and Ole Man Winter would just look at me laugh and of course tell me that “I told you so.”

We still have to get through state basketball (March 7-12) which is like a magnet to bad winter storms and then we will be on the doorstep to spring sports.

I asked my dad on Sunday if he thought winter was going to fizzle out with hardly any snow and he said, “If you talk to the old-timers they are saying March will be a bad month because of all the north winds we are having right now.”

I have no idea what that really means, but I have a tough time thinking that winter won’t go out with some kind of last blast. Just when will that be?

Two to three years ago there was 11 inches of snow on the ground a few days before the first scheduled spring event.

The good thing is it does warm up pretty quick the closer we get to spring and it melts away. You then just have to deal with rivers of running water and pretty sloppy field conditions that often lead to cancellations.

I don’t bet very often, but if I did my money would be that Ole Man Winter still has something up his sleeve.

State Wrestling

I don’t think there is another atmosphere that can come close to the state wrestling finals on Saturday. Those who take in the semifinals on Friday night say that is the greatest day in high school wrestling and if it is better than Saturday, it must be outstanding.

In the past two years the area has produced five state champions, one (Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola) of whom repeated last Saturday and is moving on to join the Huskers next fall on the mats.

It is also three days that rank up there pretty high when it comes to energy draining and days needed for recuperation.

This weekend I will be covering the Exeter-Milligan at St. Mary’s district final in Albion on Friday night at Boone Central/Newman Grove High School and Saturday I will be back on the road to cover the Dukes in their quest for a state Class B berth when they take on Beatrice in the B-5 final.

I hope everybody has a great weekend and if you are traveling, like me, just be careful and be safe.