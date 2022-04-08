From the Front Row

Is Tiger Woods the real Six Million Dollar Man?

Actor Lee Majors played the part of former astronaut Steve Austin in the 1973 release of the Six Million Dollar Man.

Austin was in a serious experimental test flight accident and only a miracle could save his life.

Oscar Goldman played by Richard Anderson said, “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We have the capability to make the world's first bionic man. Steve Austin will be that man. Better than he was before. Better... stronger... faster.” And so Steve Austin was rebuilt with bionic substitutes. He became faster and he became stronger and able to do things no regular human being could do.

FLASH FORWARD

February 23, 2021- The greatest golfer ever Tiger Woods is involved in a single car accident near Los Angeles resulting in serious, life threatening injuries to both of his legs.

There are discussions on the table that he may need to have one of his legs amputated to save his life.

Enter Oscar Goldman- “Gentlemen we can rebuild him ....................

Now just a little over a year later, Woods has notified the Masters Golf Committee he will be there, he will be playing and he also feels that he can win.

You have to give props to Tiger. He worked his butt off to get back to the point he is now and maybe he will shock the world and win the Masters for the sixth time in his career giving him 16 major championships, two shy of Jack Nicklaus.

What a story, heck what a movie!

But let’s just wait and see if Tiger can walk for four days and navigate the ups and downs that Augusta National is going to throw at him. He admits he lives with pain and this will not be just some walk in the park. Augusta is going to throw a lot of curves at him and his legs just a year removed from suffering horrific injuries will be tested to see how much he can endure.

However it turns out just for Tiger to be out on the course competing against the greatest golfers in the world after what he endured makes me think that Tiger Woods is the real Six Million Dollar Man.

Who wins the Masters?

I thought the pairing of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy the first two days would motivate them both, but as I write this column I haven’t seen that materialize.

The course is playing tough and the winds are up and you had better know where to hit the ball.

I said Brooks Koepka earlier in the week and I’ll stick with that.

Spring Sports

I’m not sure how many times the mercury hit the 60-70 degree mark in the earlier part of March, but I can tell you it hasn’t even come close since the spring sports season got underway on March 17.

While it hasn’t been the coldest start to the spring season ever, it hasn’t been the warmest either, not by far.

I was going over the early track and field results and the cooler temperatures and windy conditions athletes have had to compete in have most times and distances a little bit behind form where they normally are.

Hopefully we will see an increase in the temperatures and less wind here the next couple of weeks. We also need some rain, really bad.

Have a great weekend and if you have to travel, be safe and be careful.