From the Front Row

Can the PGA Tour survive the onslaught of money LIV is willing to pay?

If I sit you down at a table and to your left I place a $100 bill and to your right I place a stack of 10 $100 bills and say ‘You choose,’ which one are you going to pick?

This is what the Saudis are kind of doing with PGA golfers right now.

Here is just a little tidbit from last weekend that might open your eyes as to how serious the LIV invasion could end up being down the road.

At the first LIV event in London last week the total purse was 20 million dollars. This week’s United States Open is paying out $17.5 million.

In London the winner was Charles Schwartzel who pocketed $4 million. The winner of last weekend’s Canadian Open was Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy who won just under 1.6 million.

Phil Mickelson, who has kind of been the fire and the face of the LIV Tour, finished 33rd at London and took home $146, 000, while 33rd place at the Canadian Open won roughly $40,000.

At this week’s US Open the 33rd place finisher will get about half of what Mickelson won in London.

You tell me money doesn’t talk!

I listened to an interview with Bryson DeChambeau who originally said he was not going to play in the LIV events. Bryson made some very good points and he still indicated he wanted to be part of the PGA Tour despite committing to LIV.

The next LIV event scheduled June 30 through July 2 in Portland, Oregon, at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club has more big names scheduled to play. If PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan holds true to his word, more suspensions will be dealt once the first tee-shot is struck.

The LIV events are only 54-hole tournaments and there are no cuts.

The LIV Tour has received commitments from DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler, along with Dustin Johnson and Phil , who both played in London last week and have been suspended by the PGA.

Reports say Tigers Woods turned down nine figures (1-Billion dollars) to be the face of LIV. He said,” I’ve decided for myself that I am supporting the PGA Tour. That is where my legacy is.”

Woods also went on to say, "I just think that what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] have done in starting the tour and breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in ’68 or ’69, somewhere in there, I just think there’s a legacy to that."

The LIV Tour finale is scheduled for Trump National Golf Club Doral, October 27-30 and the purse is said to be at 40-50 million dollars.

Play less, make more $, no cuts, just 54 holes and 48 golfers in each tournament. In my opinion the PGA Tour will need to make some decisions as to how they are going to compete with that kind of cash and those kinds of numbers that the Saudi-based tour is throwing out.

There are things about the LIV Tour I don’t understand and right now I don’t need to. As more golfers decide they want to make more money, I see the LIV Tour having to change a few things to accommodate those players.

It’s tough to blame any golfer who decides to join this tour. If he can cash $100,000 more on LIV than on the PGA Tour for the same order of finish, it just makes sense.

Can the Saudi’s maintain these numbers? More than likely, yes. Look at our gas prices!

There will be a lot more to come on this as $ talks.

To all the dads out there, I hope you all have a great Father’s Day and if you are traveling be careful and be safe.