From the Front Row

Face of MLB is going to change after trading deadline
WOW. What will happen next before the Major League Baseball trading deadline is here? Which by the time you read this will have come and gone and probably so will most of the Cubs roster.
Are the Dodgers now a super team and should we just hand them the title with them adding Trea Turner and the almighty Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals?
Darn close.
If Trevor Bauer gets his issues cleared up and is allowed to pitch again this season the Los Angeles rotation is scary. That would give them a rotation that includes eight Cy Young Award winners. Even without him they still have to be the favorites.
It starts with Clayton Kershaw (3 Cy Youngs), Max Scherzer (3), Walker Buehler, and Bauer maybe, who won the Cy Young with Cincinnati in 2020. The other winner is relief pitcher David Price who won his in 2012 with Tampa Bay. That would be a lot to contend with for any opponent. If Bauer does not return, then maybe there is hope out there for the other National League teams, but not a lot.
Will the Giants stand pat and go with what they have or will they try to get in on a blockbuster deal? Maybe Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs? I would think they will have to answer the Dodgers move at some point.
What about the San Diego Padres who looked to be the front runners for Scherzer, then about 7 p.m. Thursday it was reported Scherzer and Turner were going to the Dodgers. The Padres got Mike Cleavinger from Cleveland last August, but he had Tommy John surgery and was lost for the entire 2021 season. He last pitched on October 6 against the Dodgers in the first round of the playoffs.
Yankees have added two major left hand bats in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, but what are their plans to acquire another arm in a very weak rotation. Maybe the idea is to just beat up on their opponents’ pitching and win games 12-10 and 11-9 or something like that. I guess they can only hope that Corey Kluber is able to pitch again and Luis Severino (elbow surgery) can help them in August and September.
Boston adds Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals but reports are his bat won’t be in the lineup until late August as he recovers from a hamstring injury. They are also awaiting the return of Chris Sale who has not pitched this year.
So many possibilities still out there that can change the outcome of the baseball race this season.
This is a great time of year and I’ll bet by the time this hits the street we will see at least one more blockbuster trade to shake things up even more.
High School
The Cross County Cougars will get started on fall practice this coming Monday as they have a week zero game with Blue Hill. The rest of the teams have to wait until Monday, August 9.
The fall sports season officially kicks off with the first games Thursday, August 19 for girls golf and softball.
I think we may have to just keep our fingers crossed that another round of COVID-19 does not alter the start of the fall season or result in a change with how the fall sports season is conducted.
I hope everyone has a great weekend and be safe in your travels.