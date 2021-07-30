From the Front Row

What about the San Diego Padres who looked to be the front runners for Scherzer, then about 7 p.m. Thursday it was reported Scherzer and Turner were going to the Dodgers. The Padres got Mike Cleavinger from Cleveland last August, but he had Tommy John surgery and was lost for the entire 2021 season. He last pitched on October 6 against the Dodgers in the first round of the playoffs.

Yankees have added two major left hand bats in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, but what are their plans to acquire another arm in a very weak rotation. Maybe the idea is to just beat up on their opponents’ pitching and win games 12-10 and 11-9 or something like that. I guess they can only hope that Corey Kluber is able to pitch again and Luis Severino (elbow surgery) can help them in August and September.

Boston adds Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals but reports are his bat won’t be in the lineup until late August as he recovers from a hamstring injury. They are also awaiting the return of Chris Sale who has not pitched this year.

So many possibilities still out there that can change the outcome of the baseball race this season.

This is a great time of year and I’ll bet by the time this hits the street we will see at least one more blockbuster trade to shake things up even more.

High School