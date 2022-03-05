From the Front Row

With baseball’s popularity spiraling downward by the numbers, a work stoppage sure does not help their cause

Back in December when time ran out on major league baseball to get a deal done to avoid a work stoppage, I thought, well it’s only December, they have plenty of time to figure this out.

Now it’s March and the two sides are nowhere near a deal or maybe they were and now they are not. It’s really hard to know what progress is being made if any and what will it take to get the players back on the field.

I guess I overestimated or maybe it’s underestimated that the players and the owners would drag this out so far as to cancel games.

But here we are and now with the first week of the season gone I have some pretty grave concerns that we are on the road to a long shutdown as both sides seem to be hunkering down and settling in for a long fight.

ESPN’s Mad Dog Russo kind of solidified what I was thinking when he said earlier this week, “This is going to last a while. The players wanted the war and now they are going to get one. They lost opening day. If you get baseball prior to May 1, I’ll be shocked.”

I don’t know if the players wanted a war or not, but it’s apparent that the owners are not budging a whole lot.

I read somewhere that earlier in the year one of the meetings lasted seven-minutes. Seven minutes….. what did they do? Did they even have time to get a cup of coffee and a bagel?

I want to go home at nights, turn on the MLB channel and watch spring baseball. This year with just one local basketball team still in sneakers at the high school level, this would have been a great year to catch a lot of spring baseball and just sit back and relax before the spring sports season got into full swing.

But such is not the case and I have to agree with Mad Dog Russo when he says this could last awhile.

Someone asked me the other day; do I side with the owners or the players?

I said, “I really have no idea and I have a hard time feeling bad for either side, because both are making a lot of money and to be honest I don’t really understand what the hold-up is. It’s obviously not just one thing. When you start talking about luxury tax, which as I understand it is one of the issues as well as other stuff, you just as well be talking in a foreign language.

I don’t care about luxury tax. I care about watching baseball, a sport I grew up loving, playing and now missing.

What makes me think this deal won’t get done anytime soon is the fact they have already been deliberating the issues since last December and here we are with no baseball in March.

If three months of talking has gotten them nowhere then just how scary far apart are the two sides?

