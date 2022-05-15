From the Front Row

The Madness Never Ends!

Back just five years ago I wasn’t even phased by the thought of having to spend several hours on the road driving to attend high school sporting events.

I just considered it to be all part of the job.

But as I get a little older, every year I have a difficult time of getting myself mentally ready to make the long trips and spend the long hours in the car. Trying to get out after a two-hour drive is getting just a little more difficult each time.

I can honestly say the schedule that lies ahead over the next two weeks I am really not looking forward to. It will include early mornings with long drives and getting home late.

It will all get started on Monday, May 16 with a trip to Beatrice for the York boys district golf meet at the Beatrice Country Club which is approximately 171 miles round trip.

On Wednesday, I will make an early trip down to Omaha Burke Stadium to cover the Dukes on their first day at state track. As of now a return trip is still scheduled for Thursday, however that may change. Two trips to Omaha over two days will cover roughly 440 miles and that is just half of it.

I will be back on the road at 5:45 a.m. Friday and again Saturday as the Class C and D portion of state track will be held. As I wrote last year, by the time I get to Friday, I will be a veteran of driving in the early morning Omaha traffic to get to Omaha Burke Stadium. There is a slight chance I won’t have to go back down on Saturday, but I won’t know that until I get the state track and field schedule put together; another possible 440 miles on the old KIA.

There is a really good chance the York boys will qualify for the Class B State Golf Tournament. And where is that, you ask?

All the way out in Scottsbluff, a round trip of more than 700 miles.

That is slated to get underway on Tuesday, May 24 and conclude Wednesday, May 25. So we are talking about 5 ½ hours down and 5 ½ hours back.

So starting Monday through Wednesday, May 25th I will spend about 30 hours on the road which will cover approximately 1,751 miles.

That will end the high school sports season for 2021-2022.

I was having a conversation with someone at the track meet in Osceola on Thursday and we were discussing state track and all the traveling and he said, well at least you will get some down time after high school sports.

I wish that were true, but it is not.

Baseball and softball, high school basketball all-star games, all-star volleyball games and just making sure the basics are getting taken care of will keep us just as busy until we start it all over again with fall sports 2022 in August.

I am looking forward to about five days off when I get back from Scottsbluff and after the next two weeks I am thinking that I will need it.

However there are deck plans currently on my living room table and I would not be surprised if that was not a Memorial Day weekend project.

Like I said, the madness never ends.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you have to travel, just be safe and be careful.