From the Front Row

The road to 18 million dollars - but is it enough?

I wasn’t even sure that I could type in that kind of dollar amount since it is something that I will never see, that is unless I win the lottery.

But in order for that to happen I would have to actually play the lottery which I don’t.

I’m getting off track a little bit so let’s get back on the road to $18 million dollars.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs opened on Thursday with 124 players vying for the chance to be in the top 30 at East Lake and get a little piece of the 75 million dollar purse that will be split up at the end of the three tournaments that make up the playoffs.

The first playoff tournament (FedEx Cup/St Jude Classic) is at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 70 golfers (based on points) move on to the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21. After this round the field will be sliced to 30 and those remaining will head to East Hill for the tour championship.

The winner … drum roll … will get 18 million dollars and the next four places will split up 16.5 million. The rest of the 30-man field (26 players) will divvy up 40.5 million.

I have a hard enough time hitting a golf shot if $5 is on the line, can you imagine the pressure that will be on these guys as they try to keep their place in the playoffs alive.

When the FedEx Cup series comes to an end, I have to wonder if the LIV Tour won’t ramp up their recruitment of the best the PGA has to offer. Don’t get me wrong, 18 million is a lot of money, but with offers to players of signing bonuses as high as five times more, I’m worried the temptation to take the money and run could be too much.

I think the next several weeks is going to be key as to whether or not LIV is going to continue to tear away at the PGA, or will those who have remained loyal continue to do so.

Little League World Series

I am really looking forward to watching as many games of the LLWS as I can. Unfortunately the fall sports season opens a day after the start of the games and that will cut into my viewing time.

I have been watching several of the regional games and once again I have been in awe with some of the plays those 11-12 year old players are making. Another thing that really catches my eye is the baseball knowledge they all seem to have and the attention that they pay to fundamentals.

There is great respect among the players which was evident the other day when a pitcher hit a batter in the head. The pitcher broke down and the batter who was hit walked out to the mound to console him and give him a hug.

One of the teams I sat and watched early in the week was Hawaii Little Leaguers. They slammed some home runs that cleared the fence by 65-70 feet and might still be rolling. I would have to say they are my early favorite.

The tournament is played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and will go from Wednesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 28. This will be the first time since 2019 international teams will be allowed back to the tournament. The COVID-19 pandemic was the reason for the two-year hiatus. The tournament featured only US based teams in 2021 and the 2020 tournament was cancelled. The attendance restrictions have also been lifted.

This is can’t miss entertainment!

Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling just be safe and be careful.

Fall Sports season opens Thursday with softball and golf.