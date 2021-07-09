From the Front Row

Nebraska’s best chance to ever host a professional golf event other than the United States Senior Open in Omaha, is on a course located in the northwest part of the state near the town of Mullen, population 491, salute!

That was for all of you Hee-Haw fans out there.

What is a Hee-Haw you ask?

Let’s just leave it at that.

In the early 90’s, Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore used the natural architecture (the Sandhills) and designed what is known as the No. 10 rated course in the Unites States by Golf Digest just this past May.

Unfortunately the location is the problem and putting on a major PGA championship might be nearly impossible.

The course would be a great host but with no major cities within 4-5 hours it would be a major headache to figure out how to accommodate the thousands of people (not even counting fans) who would have to be housed, fed and taken care of.

When Crenshaw and Coore designed the course they actually plotted out 130 holes and had to narrow it down to 18.

It will probably always remain one of the best golf courses in America that very few will ever hear about.