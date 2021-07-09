From the Front Row

Nebraska’s best chance to ever host a professional golf event other than the United States Senior Open in Omaha, is on a course located in the northwest part of the state near the town of Mullen, population 491, salute!
That was for all of you Hee-Haw fans out there.
What is a Hee-Haw you ask?
Let’s just leave it at that.
In the early 90’s, Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore used the natural architecture (the Sandhills) and designed what is known as the No. 10 rated course in the Unites States by Golf Digest just this past May.
Unfortunately the location is the problem and putting on a major PGA championship might be nearly impossible.
The course would be a great host but with no major cities within 4-5 hours it would be a major headache to figure out how to accommodate the thousands of people (not even counting fans) who would have to be housed, fed and taken care of.
When Crenshaw and Coore designed the course they actually plotted out 130 holes and had to narrow it down to 18.
It will probably always remain one of the best golf courses in America that very few will ever hear about.
Now back to Omaha and the Senior Open.
I had every intention of trying to get back to Omaha to attend the Senior Open. I was there in 2013 and I remember it being so hot and humid it was the best miserable time I had ever experienced.
Not only was it hot and humid, unknown to me at the time was how hilly and difficult to walk the course was. Hilly, hot and humid; that summed it up pretty well.
Now, eight years later, I don’t think my knees would be able to withstand the ups and downs the Omaha Country Club has to offer so I will sit and watch in the comfort of my own easy chair.
The Junior District Tournaments get started this weekend with York hosting the Class B Area 4 as the No. 1 seed and in Class C-4 UBCF (Utica/Beaver-Crossing/Friend) is hosting in Beaver Crossing.
The C5 is being played at Ralph Jilg Field in Silver Creek with Twin River the host. SOS (Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg) will compete there.
I am taking vacation next week and leaving sports in the capable hands of Christian Horn and Steve Moseley. That leaves me about 17 more days to get off the books before the first of the year.
Have a great weekend and enjoy what is forecast to be a very pleasant weekend. Be safe in your travels.