From the Front Row

Change is on the horizon!

We are nearing the final weeks of the summer sports season.

Most of the softball will be over by the middle of July with the exception of high school teams having their summer camps.

Baseball has about a month to go and that will really depend on how far the teams go in the post-season.

It’s getting close to the time of year when we start to think about the high school fall sports tab and what needs to be done as we approach the time to start putting that all together.

It was 34 years ago that I started to cover sports at the York News-Times and that was on a pretty limited basis since I had a fulltime job at Epworth Village.

I would go out maybe two-three times per week and cover a game and come back to the paper to write it up. Our deadline back then was around 1 a.m. We printed our own paper and developed all of our own photos. Most of the games that took place on a Friday night were in Saturday’s paper since we had plenty of time to write up the faxes. There were no emails exchanged. I don’t even think the machines we worked on could receive or send an email without bursting into flames.

So much has changed since that first game and while it was 34 years ago, I can still remember who I covered and where the game took place.

I traveled to Aurora to watch the Dukes take on the Huskies in football. The head coach at York was Warren Washburn at the time and after the game I got a few comments and headed back to York.

The sports editor was the late John Cologne who smoked the stinkiest cigars I have ever smelled. Thank God he stood outside the front door. Our computers were all with black screens and green letters. Sometimes the screens would elongate and the letters would stretch out as you were typing or the screen would shake. There was nothing high tech about these things at all. You accidentally hit the wrong key and your story went shooting off into cyber space never to be heard from again.

The changes from that first day to the present and the way we do things now are hard to believe.

In about three weeks I will be sending out Fall Sports Preview packets to coaches and we will also be contacting ADs to set up team photos.

For me when the calendar hits a certain date an alarm goes off in my head reminding me it’s time to start planning and making sure this all gets done. That comes with repetition.

About 15 years ago I was asked to write down everything I do each month and I ended up with six pages of notes. It even surprised me at the time.

There is a good chance this will be the final time as the sports editor I will be doing the Fall Sports Preview.

My plans will be to stay on here as long as I can, but at some point in the near future I plan to step down as sports editor and assist whoever takes over.

However, for now it’s full speed ahead with sports. We still have a full schedule ahead of us for July.

Score Update

The Scottish Open says they will now allow LIV players to compete at their event. Also, the initial LIV Tour event in Oregon is meeting with strong criticism from victims of September 11 for those players who are taking money from the Saudi Arabia funded tour.

I would say the LIV Tour suffered a bogey this week while the PGA Tour stayed steady with a par.

With the LIV Tour having five of their eight events in the United States, including the Trump National Golf Club at Doral hosting the season finale, the rough may get pretty thick for LIV in the US.

QUICK HITTER

USC and UCLA in the Big 10 should not come as a surprise. Several years ago there was a mention of super conferences. Don’t look now but the Big 10 and SEC are becoming just that. I also won’t be surprised if there are more moves.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and also a happy Fourth of July.

As always if you have to travel, be careful and be safe.