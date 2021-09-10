From the Front Row

Huskers have many opportunities ahead to prove the nay-sayers wrong

There is a saying; “If you don’t like what people are saying about you, then go out and change their minds.”

The Big 10 power rankings were released earlier this week and sitting at No. 14 in a 14-team conference was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. No one could have seen that one coming.

I guess if you are always looking for a silver lining it might be … sorry there is no way to sugarcoat this situation and I can’t find a silver lining, that’s for sure.

About the only thing I can say is that they can only go up! They are as low as they can get right now in the BIG. The win over Fordham was expected and the margin of victory is about what was projected, so it didn’t impress anyone.

In week zero Nebraska lost to Illinois, who after that win was getting a lot more respect than they usually do. Then the Illini go out and lay an egg against the University of Texas San Antonio and it makes the Nebraska loss to the Illini look even worse.