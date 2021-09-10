From the Front Row

Huskers have many opportunities ahead to prove the nay-sayers wrong
There is a saying; “If you don’t like what people are saying about you, then go out and change their minds.”
The Big 10 power rankings were released earlier this week and sitting at No. 14 in a 14-team conference was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. No one could have seen that one coming.
I guess if you are always looking for a silver lining it might be … sorry there is no way to sugarcoat this situation and I can’t find a silver lining, that’s for sure.
About the only thing I can say is that they can only go up! They are as low as they can get right now in the BIG. The win over Fordham was expected and the margin of victory is about what was projected, so it didn’t impress anyone.
In week zero Nebraska lost to Illinois, who after that win was getting a lot more respect than they usually do. Then the Illini go out and lay an egg against the University of Texas San Antonio and it makes the Nebraska loss to the Illini look even worse.
The Buffalo Bulls are coming to Lincoln to win on Saturday, not just to survive and get a big payday. Nebraska had better be ready and not worry about how they look in the snazzy all-white uniforms they will be wearing to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 911.
They have to win and they have to win by 2-3 touchdowns, because after this game the schedule gets brutal.
I’m not sure really what to expect the remainder of the year.
The Huskers travel to No. 2 Oklahoma next Saturday with a real chance to change the minds of the football world. When I saw the final score of the Oklahoma-Tulane game played in Norman due to the hurricane that hit Louisiana earlier in the week, I thought, well maybe the Sooners are overhyped.
I expect Oklahoma to destroy the Western Carolina Catamounts this week and be ready for the Huskers the following week. It’s like I said earlier, Nebraska is going to have several opportunities in the next several weeks to change people’s minds about the Husker program and it starts Saturday against Buffalo. It could also come crashing down Saturday as well.
Prediction: Nebraska 33 Buffalo 21
Well the Nebraska volleyball team is not having any issues right now and the win at Creighton on Wednesday night at the CHI Center was pretty impressive considering that the Bluejays swept No. 3 Kentucky last week in Lexington.
Head coach John Cook has so many options right now with a freshman class that continues to impress and push vets for starting positions.
Keep it going Huskers. You have to carry the BIG RED torch right now.