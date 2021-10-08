From the Front Row

From the Front (office) Row
Ken Kush
Sports Editor
If I could work in the Yankees front office
Anyone who knows me is well aware that I love the New York Yankees.
However they have been a lot like the Nebraska Cornhuskers as of late and watching them on TV has been a tough pill to swallow at times.
So if I was in the front office and could make five changes this is what I would do.
The first thing, but not maybe the most important, would be to ship off catcher Gary Sanchez. A .204 season average and just 54 RBIs might be a tough sell, but other teams might look at it like a change of scenery might do him good. We all know what he is capable of. There are plenty of catchers on the free agent market and I am sure most of them would be a better offensive option than Sanchez.
Anthony Rizzo – I make sure I sign him as soon as I can, because we teed off the Red Sox by stealing him away in July and I have a hunch they would like to see him in Boston. They could put up a real bidding war fight to get him. I like Rizzo in Yankee Stadium with that short front porch in right field. What do we do with Luke Voit?I see Rizzo and Voit platooning between DH and first base. Keep him.
If the Yankees lose out on Rizzo, they need to go hard after the Braves’ Freddie Freeman.
The Yankee free agents are Brett Gardner (the heart and the soul of the Yankees), Andrew Heaney, Corey Kluber, Darren O’Day, Rizzo and Joely Rodriguez.
I’m torn on Kluber, because we all know what he can be. And if we get Luis Severino and Garrett Cole both healthy for the 2022 season and Kluber can hold his own, we just really need to pick up one or two quality starters and the pitching staff would be set.
I say let Heaney, O’Day and Rodriguez go for now anyway. I am also doing this with very little knowledge of the farm system, so maybe the Yankees have an up and coming catcher or we stick with Kyle Higashioka and find a backup catcher and save some of the Sanchez money to go after a big name player. Domingo German looked to be in the starting rotation at one point, but he just hasn’t produced at the big league level on a consistent basis.
A power hitting shortstop such as Houston’s Carlos Correa, outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies or shortstop Trevor Story of the Rockies are all good options.
I think the Yankees need to make one huge splash in free agency market and that might be to get Robbie Ray of the Toronto Bluejays in that starting lineup. I don’t think the Dodgers are going to let Max Scherzer get away, unless it is to another west coast team. LA has 13 free agents and this might be the most impressive list from one team we will ever see. I don’t see them resigning even half of them.
There are just so many different scenarios that could play out and with not knowing what the money situation is as far as what the Yankees could or want to spend.
I. Keep Rizzo.
2.Dump Sanchez
3. Go after a big name shortstop.
4. Sign at least one more quality starter.
5. Last but not least, get rid of Aaron Boone and bring in a head smart baseball mind - someone like Buck Showalter who will kick butt and take names later.
Michigan at Nebraska
I don’t think at halftime this week we will be sitting on a huge lead and relaxing, like last Saturday. If we are, watch out BIG 10.
This one is going to be a real nail-biter and because I think Nebraska’s offense is so complex to cover for a defense, Michigan is going to struggle figuring things out and they are going to make some coverage mistakes.
My prediction is Nebraska 20, Michigan 17.
Have a great weekend and be safe coming home from a Husker win.