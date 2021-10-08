From the Front Row

If the Yankees lose out on Rizzo, they need to go hard after the Braves’ Freddie Freeman.

The Yankee free agents are Brett Gardner (the heart and the soul of the Yankees), Andrew Heaney, Corey Kluber, Darren O’Day, Rizzo and Joely Rodriguez.

I’m torn on Kluber, because we all know what he can be. And if we get Luis Severino and Garrett Cole both healthy for the 2022 season and Kluber can hold his own, we just really need to pick up one or two quality starters and the pitching staff would be set.

I say let Heaney, O’Day and Rodriguez go for now anyway. I am also doing this with very little knowledge of the farm system, so maybe the Yankees have an up and coming catcher or we stick with Kyle Higashioka and find a backup catcher and save some of the Sanchez money to go after a big name player. Domingo German looked to be in the starting rotation at one point, but he just hasn’t produced at the big league level on a consistent basis.

A power hitting shortstop such as Houston’s Carlos Correa, outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies or shortstop Trevor Story of the Rockies are all good options.