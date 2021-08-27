From the Front Row

Where there is a ‘Will’ there is a way. It may also take a Bob, Jim, Ted, Jill, Steve and so on….
If you took three of the most avid college football fans from each the Athletic Coast Conference/BIG 10 and PAC-12, threw them in a room and told them they couldn’t come out until they figured out a way to spread out 40-41 teams evenly into a conference alliance and divisions, you had better have unlimited beverages and foods available.
There is also a good chance you may never see them again.
However, an avid college football fan would want to see the great matchups this alliance could create and they just might be the only hope it could get done.
I said 40-41 teams because we might need to include Notre Dame in the alliance at some point. Of course they are in the ACC in basketball and last year it was a one-year conference membership in football.
This past week the three conferences mentioned above, announced they were forming an alliance. What does that specifically mean?
The alliance (which does not have a name right now and may never) said it will focus on the future of college athletics. The conferences would work together to not only provide non-conference matchups in football and basketball, but also decision-making in regards to the college football playoffs and NCAA governance.
With most teams having their schedules pretty much decided way up to 2028 and 2029, only an alliance broken down into divisions would get the ball rolling to making some great matchups happen.
So here you go. Have at it.
Is it possible to break down all the teams in the alliance by division, create divisions that are logistically fair and keep the travel as fair as possible for all the teams? We are talking about an alliance that is coast-to-coast.
Let’s be honest, there are matchups this could create that are the dream of college football fans. I would love to see Clemson, North Carolina, Utah or Stanford make a trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. And you can bet those same teams would also love to host the Huskers with the way BIG RED fans travel to games.
There are a few snags and those guys/gals who are locked in that room have been given directions as to what has to remain as the constant.
First of all, you must keep the in-state rivalries intact. Second, it’s important that rivalries such as Michigan and Ohio State; UCLA and USC are played every year. The third thing is they must come up with how to determine a conference champion without exceeding 13 games (before the National Championship Playoffs). The teams would play an eight to nine game conference schedule; two outside games as determined by each school and they need to allow for a bowl game for those teams as well.
This is not going to be easy and it will take a while.
I will have an update next week on their progress.
FED EX Cup Playoffs
Did you think I wasn’t going to talk about golf with the FED EX Cup Playoffs underway?
Just 70 players remain that can still capture the FED EX Cup and around 15 million dollars.
Last week I wasn’t impressed with Liberty National Golf Course really providing much of a test for the field. I don’t think a golfer should be able to get to 20-under par during the playoffs. The course must provide more of a challenge.
What did impress me was after nine inches of rain on Sunday, which moved the final day back to Monday, the grounds crew was able to get the course playable. KUDOS to them!
I hope that this week the course (Cave Valley Golf Club in Owning Hills, Maryland) has a little more bite to it.
I want to see the best in the world have to sweat a little as they try to make the final 30 and get to East Lake Golf Course, outside Atlanta where the FED EX Cup champion will be determined.
The high school sports scene is in full swing so it’s going to be a busy weekend.
One more KUDO—2021 Little League World Series.