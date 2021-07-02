From the Front Row

Will the NIL decision lead to lawlessness in the NCAA? Who’s in charge?
It almost seems like the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) snuck up on us with very little warning, but that was not the case.
The first shot was fired back in September of 2019 by California when they passed legislation introduced by Senator Nancy Skinner that prohibited athletes from being punished who accepted endorsement money while in college.
Approximately one month later the NCAA’s board of governors agreed unanimously that it was time to modernize its name, image and likeness rules.
Since that time the NCAA has met several times; the Supreme Court heard arguments in some cases; and finally after some delays, arguments for and against the new rules that athletes could benefit from NIL went into effect on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
This was the beginning of a new era in college sports and now several people are asking; what is the purpose of the NCAA with athletes now receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness?
There is currently a lot of information out there as to how this will all work and be monitored. Or maybe it will be impossible to monitor.
The new ruling does, however, possibly slam the door on the return of the popular EA Sports video game NCAA College Football because group licensing is not part of the plan and this would prevent the return of the game.
There are still a lot of questions to be answered regarding NIL and how this is all going to work.
SEC Sports personality Paul Finebaum (on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show) said the “model of the NCAA is coming down, and you can never put it back up again. The fact that the NCAA is really worthless after today is also a very significant moment. Everyone seems prepared. The athletes seem prepared, we in the media have been covering it as competitively and aggressively as we can. The only people who don’t seem to have a clue on July 1st, 2021 are the people who are in charge of this … and that is the NCAA. Who is going to enforce these rules? It is going to be the Wild, Wild West. The athletes are going to make money and the schools are going to be looking around like, what can we do about it, and the answer is nothing.”
Stay tuned because as we all know there will be more developments regarding this issue.
CWS
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a great champion and representative of NCCA Baseball.
Their fan base is second to none and the Vanderbilt Commodores had to feel like they were playing for the National Championship in Starkville, Mississippi, not Omaha, Nebraska.
Their fans reminded me of the Huskers who follow the football team all over country and have been known to take over opposing home stadiums.
The Bulldogs were out in full force, past and present to root their team on to the school’s first national championship in any sport.
But I also have to mention the North Carolina State Wolfpack who may or may not have gotten a rotten deal when they were informed that they would not be able to play in the final game of their bracket due to the COVID-19 breakout.