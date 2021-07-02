From the Front Row

SEC Sports personality Paul Finebaum (on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show) said the “model of the NCAA is coming down, and you can never put it back up again. The fact that the NCAA is really worthless after today is also a very significant moment. Everyone seems prepared. The athletes seem prepared, we in the media have been covering it as competitively and aggressively as we can. The only people who don’t seem to have a clue on July 1st, 2021 are the people who are in charge of this … and that is the NCAA. Who is going to enforce these rules? It is going to be the Wild, Wild West. The athletes are going to make money and the schools are going to be looking around like, what can we do about it, and the answer is nothing.”