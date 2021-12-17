From the Front Row

WHAT A WEEK - TIME TO RECHARGE THE BATTERIES

This has been a stressful week and I apologize for any mistakes I may have made this week.

My head has not been in the game all week and most of that has to do with my new grandson Cash who was born six weeks early last Saturday night.

There were some complications at birth and some things may have happened that caused him to stop breathing for a short time, but as of right now there is just a lot of speculation based on some MRI results as to what that may have been.

My daughter Cory went through a few rough days and she too has some health things that she must deal with in the future. She has been a trouper through all of this and a lot of that has to do with what she dealt with when her little brother Jake was hit by a truck when he was younger.

There were a lot of medical issues we dealt with at that time and she experienced all of those with us so this is something she has been through and experienced. She has remained level headed and that has helped her husband Colton who has never been through anything like this before.