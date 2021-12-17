From the Front Row

WHAT A WEEK - TIME TO RECHARGE THE BATTERIES
This has been a stressful week and I apologize for any mistakes I may have made this week.
My head has not been in the game all week and most of that has to do with my new grandson Cash who was born six weeks early last Saturday night.
There were some complications at birth and some things may have happened that caused him to stop breathing for a short time, but as of right now there is just a lot of speculation based on some MRI results as to what that may have been.
My daughter Cory went through a few rough days and she too has some health things that she must deal with in the future. She has been a trouper through all of this and a lot of that has to do with what she dealt with when her little brother Jake was hit by a truck when he was younger.
There were a lot of medical issues we dealt with at that time and she experienced all of those with us so this is something she has been through and experienced. She has remained level headed and that has helped her husband Colton who has never been through anything like this before.
Me personally, I have always been told that I keep things bottled up and don’t show any emotion. I won’t say that isn’t true as far as keeping things to myself, but it’s not that I don’t deal with feelings, I just deal with things in my own way. Sometimes I don’t think my family can even tell if I am upset.
For the most part Cash is doing well and every day the medical staff sees changes in him that are all for the positive. He won’t be coming home until the calendar turns to 2022 and maybe a few days after, but right now he is in the place he needs to be to get stronger and grow and more importantly be safe.
I think being able to cover sports three of the last four days has helped to keep my mind off of things, so for me at least that has been a big help. There have been a lot of ups and downs and sometimes dreading when the phone did ring. I am convinced we are programmed to think the worst. So if you see me at a game and I seem kind of distant, don’t take it personally.
For now we will keep praying and waiting out the days until Cash can come home and begin his life at his home in Benedict. He doesn’t know it yet, but he has a cousin (Braxton) who is anxious to see him and he has two dogs to take care of.
Sports Moratorium
The night of Tuesday, December 21 will be the last games before the NSAA mandatory five-day sports moratorium will take effect.
I’m not going to lie, I am ready for a break so to speak.
Covering girls and boys basketball games back-to-back three to four nights per week, can take its toll on the mind.
Hopefully the break will allow the sports team at YNT to recharge our batteries and come back strong for a large number of holiday basketball and wrestling tournaments involving area teams the week after Christmas.
Until next week, have a great weekend and if you have to be on the road be safe in your travels.