From the Front Row

When baseball was king (and this is my opinion) was when money did not dictate so much of the game. I get all sports probably fall under this umbrella, but not all sports are suffering on the same level as baseball is. The game is no longer played for the love of the game, it is played for the love of the money. Again, this is my opinion.

Last year was a great year with the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, but even then viewership overall fell 12% when compared to 2019 and 2020.

In Matt Johnson’s Business of Sports column written on November 9, 2021, he said, “World Series TV ratings-improvement, but glory days are gone.”

Just like golf needs Tiger Woods, baseball needs the New York Yankees.

Why? Because they both play the villain role and people watch to see the villain lose. That may not be the case so much with Tiger anymore as it was 10-15 years ago, because now they want to see him succeed in his comeback.