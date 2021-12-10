From the Front Row

Baseball is making some bad choices they can’t afford to make
Baseball is shut down, locked up and put away for – well, it could be quite some time before we see the Boys of Summer again.
The last time the two sides got together to work on a Collective Bargaining Agreement, the meeting lasted seven minutes. Not a good sign. What could they actually accomplish in seven minutes? Did the coffee and donuts even arrive before they left?
Did the lockdown have to take place? From what I hear there was nothing written that if a resolution could not be reached things couldn’t continue to go on. The players say the owners wanted the lockdown to force their hand into signing an agreement under the owners’ terms.
With the lockdown, free-agency signings have come to a halt, players cannot access team training facilities and no deals – period – can be made concerning the game.
I just don’t think that the game can take too many more hits and survive.
The popularity of the game is already on life support and actually trails football by a huge margin and has even slipped behind the NBA. What is next, the NHL? I imagine up in the northern states where hockey is more predominant it already has passed baseball.
When baseball was king (and this is my opinion) was when money did not dictate so much of the game. I get all sports probably fall under this umbrella, but not all sports are suffering on the same level as baseball is. The game is no longer played for the love of the game, it is played for the love of the money. Again, this is my opinion.
Last year was a great year with the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, but even then viewership overall fell 12% when compared to 2019 and 2020.
In Matt Johnson’s Business of Sports column written on November 9, 2021, he said, “World Series TV ratings-improvement, but glory days are gone.”
Just like golf needs Tiger Woods, baseball needs the New York Yankees.
Why? Because they both play the villain role and people watch to see the villain lose. That may not be the case so much with Tiger anymore as it was 10-15 years ago, because now they want to see him succeed in his comeback.
But the Yankees are the “Damn Yankees.” No matter how insignificant they have been over the past several years, people watch to see them lose. Lately the Yankees have turned into powder puffs, no longer the big spenders in free agency and definitely no George Steinbrenner in the front office.
The money issue is not going to change; the game has to build popularity on its own and going into lockdown is a very bad choice.
Area sports
The high school winter sports scene is well underway with both girls and boys basketball and boys and girls wrestling.
A huge congratulations goes out to the York Dukes Unified Bowling team, who captured the Class B State runner-up trophy in Lincoln on Monday. If anyone has a team photo with the trophy please email to me so we can get it in the paper.
Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are and about be safe in your travels.