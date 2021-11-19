From the Front Row

Past trips to Memorial Stadium have resulted in six state championships, can Cross County make it seven?
Since September of 1988, that was when I started at the York News-Times, I have covered 10 state championship football games.
It should actually be 11, but COVID robbed me the chance to be in Kearney with the McCool Junction Mustangs last year when they won their D6 State Six-Man Championship last November.
Monday will actually be my 11th when I will be at Memorial Stadium to see the Cross County Cougars and Howells-Dodge Jaguars battle it out for the D1 State Championship.
Looking back, here are the games I covered with words and photos.
2012- Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves built a lead over the Elgin Public Pope John team and lost a 40-14 final. But the T-Wolves were just getting started.
2103 was a double-dip.
Exeter-Milligan was back in D1 and defeated Hemingford 20-18 in comeback fashion. Later that same night, York took on the Omaha Skutt Sky Hawks for the Class B State Championship and lost 30-0.
2014- Their third consecutive trip to the finals gave head coach Dean Filipi his second championship in a row, this time in Class D2 as they defeated Anselmo-Merna 40-26.
It would be 2017 when both the Centennial Broncos and York Dukes were back at Memorial Stadium to play for state titles in each of their respective classes.
York would get some revenge on the Sky Hawks for the 30-0 loss in 2013 as they won the 2017 Class B title by the final score of 31-0.
In Class C2, Centennial came up short in their quest for a state championship as they were defeated by Yutan 27-6.
2018 produced one state championship for area teams and it was probably one of the best high school football games I have seen since I started covering games.
Centennial defeated the Norfolk Catholic Knights 29-28 in overtime. A two-point conversion pass sealed the win for Centennial after N-C had scored and booted the PAT for a 28-21 lead.
In 2019 the McCool Junction Mustangs played in the first of two D6 Six-Man State title games at Cope Stadium on the UNK campus. They lost on a cold night to the Harvard Cardinals 50-33.
McCool Junction won the state championship last year, but as I sad earlier, I was home locked in a bedroom.
I am looking forward to the championship game on Monday. It should be one heck of a game and with both teams primarily run teams, it could be one of the quickest games ever played at the Class D level.
Nebraska at Wisconsin
This has the chance to go one of two ways.
Nebraska continues to play well against ranked opponents and really puts up a great fight in Madison or the team may say they are ready and the final score says otherwise.
The players have been through so much the past two weeks so it’s difficult to gauge if the Huskers come out swinging or they come out and just go through the motions.
I can still see Melvin Gordon running through the snowflakes for around 400 yards several years back and I just hope we don’t see a repeat of that today.
With that in mind, Nebraska keeps it close the first half, but Wisconsin’s running game against a defense without JoJo Domann just won’t be able to slow down the Badger run game.
Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 17