From the Front Row

It would be 2017 when both the Centennial Broncos and York Dukes were back at Memorial Stadium to play for state titles in each of their respective classes.

York would get some revenge on the Sky Hawks for the 30-0 loss in 2013 as they won the 2017 Class B title by the final score of 31-0.

In Class C2, Centennial came up short in their quest for a state championship as they were defeated by Yutan 27-6.

2018 produced one state championship for area teams and it was probably one of the best high school football games I have seen since I started covering games.

Centennial defeated the Norfolk Catholic Knights 29-28 in overtime. A two-point conversion pass sealed the win for Centennial after N-C had scored and booted the PAT for a 28-21 lead.

In 2019 the McCool Junction Mustangs played in the first of two D6 Six-Man State title games at Cope Stadium on the UNK campus. They lost on a cold night to the Harvard Cardinals 50-33.

McCool Junction won the state championship last year, but as I sad earlier, I was home locked in a bedroom.