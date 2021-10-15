From the Front Row

The Timberwolves did take one set against BDS back on September 2, but then in the semifinals of the MUDECAS, BDS swept the T-Wolves 2-0. I think this is BDS’s Tournament to lose and if the Eagles are not on their game, Exeter-Milligan will make this interesting. I have to go with BDS 3-1.

HUSKERS

Saturday night’s loss to Michigan was one of the worst gut punches the Husker fan base has felt in a long time. I am convinced if the ref blows his whistle on time on the fourth down play we go down the field and win the game. Unfortunately the football gods are not done messing with us yet.

This week we should hammer the Gophers in Minnesota based on the way we are playing and moving the ball. We scored 29 points on one of the top defenses in the nation in just one half of play and we should be able to do the same against the Gophers.

Minnesota will try to turn this into a short game by pounding the ball, but they are down to their No. 3 running back.

Nebraska 30 Minnesota 14

Have a great weekend and be safe in travels to all the events taking place.