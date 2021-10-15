From the Front Row
Ken Kush
CRC Tournament is back home!
After getting a new face lift the York City Auditorium is ready to welcome teams back from the Crossroads Conference for the 2021 CRC Volleyball Tournament.
Last year the entire CRC Tournament was played at York High School as the YCA got some much needed renovations. The first day of the tournament, (Saturday, October 16) this year will also be played at York High School as all 13 teams will be in action on the first day.
Six of the 13 teams will come into the tournament with a winning record, with just two of the schools rated.
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) is 19-4 and rated No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Exeter-Milligan (12-10) is No. 7 in the OWH and is unranked in the LJS.
These records do not include Thursday night’s action.
I think you can toss in Meridian (15-5) and Cross County (18-8) and if you want a dark horse how about High Plains with a record of 14-8 and a 9-3 record against other CRC teams. Their losses have come to BDS, Exeter-Milligan and Cross County in conference play and all together they have lost to teams with a combined record of 129-48. They have been tested.
So here we go, will there be any upsets this year?
Shelby-RC, High Plains and Meridian will win their first round games in the main gym at York High School.
In the auxiliary gym I’m going with Giltner and Osceola.
In step the big guns for second round action also on Saturday.
BDS will defeat SRC and Meridian advances to the semifinals with a win over High Plains. Cross County takes care of Giltner and Exeter-Milligan gets past Osceola.
That sets up a 6 p.m. game on Monday at the YCA with Cross County taking on Exeter-Milligan and a 7:30 p.m. matchup between BDS and Meridian.
EM is the No. 3 seed and already took down the No. 2 Cougars at CCHS earlier this year 2-0. You could flip a coin, draw a name out of a hat and still have a 50-50 chance of getting this one right. The more I look at this game the more I lean toward the Timberwolves and seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen have a lot to do with that. T-Wolves over Cougars 3-1.
BDS defeated Meridian 3-0 back on September 23 and I have no reason not to pick them again. Eagles over Meridian 3-0.
Cross County takes third place with a win over Meridian.
CRC championship final.
The Timberwolves did take one set against BDS back on September 2, but then in the semifinals of the MUDECAS, BDS swept the T-Wolves 2-0. I think this is BDS’s Tournament to lose and if the Eagles are not on their game, Exeter-Milligan will make this interesting. I have to go with BDS 3-1.
HUSKERS
Saturday night’s loss to Michigan was one of the worst gut punches the Husker fan base has felt in a long time. I am convinced if the ref blows his whistle on time on the fourth down play we go down the field and win the game. Unfortunately the football gods are not done messing with us yet.
This week we should hammer the Gophers in Minnesota based on the way we are playing and moving the ball. We scored 29 points on one of the top defenses in the nation in just one half of play and we should be able to do the same against the Gophers.
Minnesota will try to turn this into a short game by pounding the ball, but they are down to their No. 3 running back.
Nebraska 30 Minnesota 14
Have a great weekend and be safe in travels to all the events taking place.