From the Front Row

Early MLB thoughts on the season to date and district track

During the baseball off-season I was not happy that my Yankees failed to go out and get a big name free agent. Then the lockout took place and a waiting game ensued.

I really felt that in order to take the next step to get in the upper echelon of the league, they really needed some solidity at shortstop and just maybe another strong arm to strengthen their rotation.

As I sit here late Friday afternoon and stare at the current standings and see the Yankees not only leading the American League East, but also with the best record in baseball so far, I have to take a step back and give the front office some credit.

I also thought it over a little bit and if you think about it, just getting Luis Severino back in the lineup after Tommy John surgery was like getting a free agent and a pretty darn good one at that.

Now granted the season is very young and we have a long way to go, but hey it’s a start.

So are the Yankee’s the biggest surprise to date?

Nope, in my book that goes to the Milwaukee Brewers who are 18-8 and leading the National League Central by 2.5 games going into Friday. Right behind them are the Colorado Rockies who are 15-10, but play in a division that includes both the Dodgers and the Giants. UGH!

A huge disappointment is the Cincinnati Reds who are 3-22 and that is all that needs to be said. The Red Sox are also struggling at 10-16 and the Cubs are 9-15. It’s early however and things can change. In the case of the Reds, though, I think you can put a fork in them.

My early season prediction was the Toronto Bluejays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. I really have no reason to change that at this point, we will just have to wait and see if any other teams can get hot and go on a win streak. That Dodgers lineup, especially the pitching staff which is scary to say the least, I can’t see them not being in the World Series.

It’s early, but a few teams have kind of stood out and distanced themselves some from the pack. I guess I had better also include the New York Mets in that list of teams who look pretty salty early in the season. I look at all the great free agent signings for them and it’s easy to understand why they are doing so well, but in my book, getting Buck Showalter as their manager was a huge, huge plus and a difference maker!

District Track

On Tuesday the Dukes head to Waverly for the B-3 District track meet. This is a loaded field and in order for York athletes to qualify for state in their events, they will need to be at the top of their game.

Both classes C and D go at it Thursday, with action for local teams being held from Pawnee City to Centura.

Well, that is all I have for now. Hope everybody has a great weekend and if you are traveling, be careful and be safe.