From the Front Row

‘65’

I woke up Thursday morning expecting that maybe I would feel different since Thursday would be the first day of my 65th year on this earth.

Any other birthday, I would just shrug it off and say what I usually say, “Age is just a number and a birthday is just another day.”

However 65 carries some significance with it and I guess it does mean I could retire, draw Social Security benefits and cut back some on work, that’s if I wanted to. Those of you who know my wife probably got a little chuckle out of the retirement part.

I have to be honest, I never thought that when I got to this age I would be feeling the effects of being old, but there are some days when 9:30 p.m. is the new midnight.

You hear all these sayings being used by some people that 50 is the new 40, and 60 is the new 50, but as far as I am concerned 65 is 65 either way you look at it. Some of us look younger and some of us look a little rougher, that’s just life. Little aches and pains seem to be more common and jumping into a car and heading out to cover a sporting event is just not as simple as it used to be on some days. I have to get out the oil can more often than I used to oil up those old bones and muscles to get through another day. The up and down temperatures we have experience this early spring do not help matters at all.

For now I’ll just keep doing what I have been doing for the past 33 ½ years at the paper and pray that God willing my legs, back and knees hold up and there will be no need for a rescue call to help an old man that has fallen and can’t get up!

In reality about 85% of my life is behind me. In some cases it might be less, but with the average male living to be 76.1 years of age, that is probably a pretty accurate estimate.

Well I guess that if I want to keep drawing a paycheck I had better get to work and go cover an early morning track and field meet in Osceola. It’s not bad when I stand outside my house, but get out in the open and I expect it will be a lot cooler and windier, but what else is new in Nebraska?

Spring Sports

The best way to describe the first two weeks of the spring sports season is “hit and miss.” We definitely had better weather the first two weeks of March than the last two weeks of the month.

Hopefully, April will bring some nice days of warm weather and dare I say it, but we need a lot of rain right now.

We didn’t really have a winter and without an average snowfall for this area we are hurting for moisture.

I hope everybody has a great weekend and if you have to be out on the road, just be careful and be safe.