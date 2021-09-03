From the Front Row

Where is Nebraska Football on the DEFCON scale?
I went into this football season with no expectations.
The last several years have taught me maybe it is time to accept that when it comes to Nebraska football most surprises will not be good surprises.
The scary thing right now is that Huskerville is clinging to the last thing associated to the glory days of Nebraska football and that is the sell-out streak. I think eventually we will lose that sell-out streak and go to DEFCON 3. The sell-out streak has been the Huskers’ staple of consistency and long time standing in the college football world.
Only a generous donation kept that alive earlier this week, but that won’t happen six more times - will it?
I watched the first half of the Illinois game and when Martinez fumbled and Illinois ran it in for a touchdown lead at the break, I just had this sinking feeling the rest of the game was not going to go in our favor.
At the half I watched the FedEx Cup golf playoffs and before I realized the game was back on most of the third quarter had already been played. That would have never happened before.
But it didn’t matter. I turned the channel and the first play was a long pass and unbelievable catch by the Illinois receiver that led to the Illini increasing their lead to 30-9.
This week we play Fordham. Are they coming here for a payday or with the belief they can hang with the Huskers? I’m sure Buffalo in two weeks might believe that and get a nice pay day.
It just seems like the football gods have it in for the Cornhusker fan base. Maybe it’s a true test to see if we are actually the best fans in the country and if will we continue to stick with the BIG RED through thick and thin.
So where are the Huskers on the DEFCON scale?
It’s going in the wrong direction, that I can say for sure. A loss to either Fordham or Buffalo might just put us at DEFCON 2. The lower we go on the scale the worse it is.
In the past, games against teams like our next two opponents on the schedule didn’t worry us. We could mark them down as a ‘W’. I don’t think we can say that against anyone anymore.
Nebraska travels to Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, September 18. We should be 2-1. No we had better be 2-1. If not I would think the situation in Lincoln might be getting close to DEFCON 1.
The rest of the BIG 10 schedule presents a lot of issues for a Husker team that in my opinion has been searching for an identity for the past several years.
Well, I have to get over to Clarks to cover a 2 p.m. game so that is all I have time for.