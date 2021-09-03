From the Front Row

This week we play Fordham. Are they coming here for a payday or with the belief they can hang with the Huskers? I’m sure Buffalo in two weeks might believe that and get a nice pay day.

It just seems like the football gods have it in for the Cornhusker fan base. Maybe it’s a true test to see if we are actually the best fans in the country and if will we continue to stick with the BIG RED through thick and thin.

So where are the Huskers on the DEFCON scale?

It’s going in the wrong direction, that I can say for sure. A loss to either Fordham or Buffalo might just put us at DEFCON 2. The lower we go on the scale the worse it is.

In the past, games against teams like our next two opponents on the schedule didn’t worry us. We could mark them down as a ‘W’. I don’t think we can say that against anyone anymore.

Nebraska travels to Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, September 18. We should be 2-1. No we had better be 2-1. If not I would think the situation in Lincoln might be getting close to DEFCON 1.

The rest of the BIG 10 schedule presents a lot of issues for a Husker team that in my opinion has been searching for an identity for the past several years.