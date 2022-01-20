From the Front Row

CRC Returns to the York City Auditorium
Last year with all the renovations taking place at the York City Auditorium the CRC Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament was played at multiple venues.
Then a winter storm hit the area the first night of action, that continued into next week really screwing things up and the tournament actually ended on Saturday, not Friday after everything had to be reshuffled and rescheduled the middle of the week.
There does not appear to be any winter weather on the horizon for next week, (but this is Nebraska and you can never count anything out weather wise) and with all the games being played at the YCA after Saturday, things might actually start to feel normal again.
So here is my yearly breakdown and picks for the 2022 CRC Basketball Tournament.
GIRLS
Top Seeds 1-4-Cross County, Meridian, Osceola and BDS
In looking at the early games and how that might affect the top four seeds, I have Exeter-Milligan upsetting Osceola in the quarterfinal round even though the Bulldogs won the season matchup the second game of the season 33-26.
Cross County will defeat East Butler in the QF’s, who will have knocked out Hampton in the first round. Meridian will get past High Plains in the quarters, but the Storm will get an opening day win over Dorchester.
McCool Junction will take on BDS in the quarters after winning their first round game over Giltner. This might just be one of the best games of the tournament. The BDS Eagles defeated MCJ 53-51 on their own home court earlier this week, but I’m going with McCool Junction to get past BDS and advance to the semifinals.
Semifinals
McCool JCT vs. Cross County- Cougars won by 10 on opening night and while this game will be close, Cross County will advance to the championship with a chance to defend their 2021 crown.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian- This might be a game that the first team to 30 wins. Defense will be the theme of this game and Meridian will advance to set up a rematch of last year’s championship
Finals
Meridian owns a 46-39 win over the Cougars this season. The Mustangs do a good job of spreading the basketball around and pose some matchup problems for CC. If the Cougars can hit a few 3-pointers to loosen up the defense, then Meridian might have their hands full. I’m taking Meridian in a 2-3 point game to win the championship.
BOYS
Top seeds 1-4-Osceola, Cross County, BDS, Shelby-RC
I think it is a clear cut path for both Osceola and Cross County to the championship round.
I see the quarterfinal matchups with Osceola vs. High Plains, Shelby-RC vs. Nebraska Lutheran, BDS vs. McCool JCT and Exeter-Milligan vs. Cross County.
In the quarterfinals all the top teams will advance with the exception of Shelby-RC. Nebraska Lutheran will get the third seat at the semifinals table with a win over SRC in the early game on Tuesday. The Knights can be explosive on offense and could be the dark horse on the boys side.
Semifinals
Osceola vs. Nebraska Lutheran-Bulldogs won by 17 on January 7 and appear to be too strong for the Knights offensively. Nebraska Lutheran will keep it closer than 17 points, but not close enough.
Cross County vs. BDS- Cougars won by 37 points. On that night Cross County was 13 of 18 on 3-point attempts and 27 of 48 from the field. The stars were aligned. CC will win by (not 37) but at least 15.
Finals
In the Cougars 54-37 win over Osceola on January 4 there in one statistic that could have changed the whole complexion of the game. Osceola was 7 of 29 at the free throw line for 24%. The problem is the Bulldogs are not a good free throw shooting team hitting just 51% on the season. A better night at the line and Osceola might be able to keep it close, much closer. Still, I have to go with Cross County to win the CRC Championship game.
Well there you have it. I’m pretty sure I’ll hit at least 50% of my picks, but who knows? It’s all for fun anyway.
Have a great weekend and don’t say you can’t find anything to do in York. There are 10 CRC games and York also hosts North Platte at the Duke Dome Saturday afternoon.
If you have to travel just be safe.