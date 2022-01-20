From the Front Row

I see the quarterfinal matchups with Osceola vs. High Plains, Shelby-RC vs. Nebraska Lutheran, BDS vs. McCool JCT and Exeter-Milligan vs. Cross County.

In the quarterfinals all the top teams will advance with the exception of Shelby-RC. Nebraska Lutheran will get the third seat at the semifinals table with a win over SRC in the early game on Tuesday. The Knights can be explosive on offense and could be the dark horse on the boys side.

Semifinals

Osceola vs. Nebraska Lutheran-Bulldogs won by 17 on January 7 and appear to be too strong for the Knights offensively. Nebraska Lutheran will keep it closer than 17 points, but not close enough.

Cross County vs. BDS- Cougars won by 37 points. On that night Cross County was 13 of 18 on 3-point attempts and 27 of 48 from the field. The stars were aligned. CC will win by (not 37) but at least 15.

Finals