From the Front Row

A smorgasbord of sports and intrigue

Right now there are many different subjects out there to write about, so rather than pick just one I am going to talk about several.

MLB Pennant and Wild Card races

Go figure that the St. Louis Cardinals who appeared to be dead in the water to start the month would have reeled off 12 consecutive wins as of Thursday night.

The Cardinals have gone from going fishing to going hunting for a National League Pennant. We all know either the Dodgers or the Giants will get one wild card, but the second is a battle between the Cardinals, Phillies and Reds. San Diego is still alive but six games out. The Cardinals went into Friday night with a 4 ½ game lead for the second wild card. The Phillies actually are in a better position to win their division only two games back of the Braves.

On the other side of the pond (Ryder Cup reference) the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are battling for either the first or the second wild card. Boston leads New York by two games and the Yankees lead Toronto by one game.