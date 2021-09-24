From the Front Row

A smorgasbord of sports and intrigue
Right now there are many different subjects out there to write about, so rather than pick just one I am going to talk about several.
MLB Pennant and Wild Card races
Go figure that the St. Louis Cardinals who appeared to be dead in the water to start the month would have reeled off 12 consecutive wins as of Thursday night.
The Cardinals have gone from going fishing to going hunting for a National League Pennant. We all know either the Dodgers or the Giants will get one wild card, but the second is a battle between the Cardinals, Phillies and Reds. San Diego is still alive but six games out. The Cardinals went into Friday night with a 4 ½ game lead for the second wild card. The Phillies actually are in a better position to win their division only two games back of the Braves.
On the other side of the pond (Ryder Cup reference) the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are battling for either the first or the second wild card. Boston leads New York by two games and the Yankees lead Toronto by one game.
The Yankees finish is brutal with three games at Boston, at Toronto (3) and back home to Tampa Bay with three. You know if the Yankees still have a breath left in them the Rays are going to go all out and step on the Yankees hard, despite probably having claimed the division by the time the two teams are scheduled to meet.
Toronto gets Minnesota in the Twin Cities, the Yankees and close with Baltimore. Boston is home with New York for three games, head to Baltimore and stay on the road at Washington to end the year.
Here is how I see it.
Yankees have been so unpredictable. They win 13 in a row than lose like 12 of 14 to fall out of the first wild card. So I am going with Boston and Toronto to play in the one game playoff to decide who gets Tampa Bay. The other first round matchup will be Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.
Both the Giants and the Dodgers will win well over 100 games and one of them may not get past the wild card. All that work and to play so well, have one bad game and season is over. Atlanta or Philadelphia will face Milwaukee in the other first round matchup.
Almost 155 games in the books of 162 and 15 of the 30 teams could still make the post-season. I guess that’s what the MLB wanted.
Ryder Cup
I won’t say much about this other than I have played Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin several times. Ok it was on Rory McIlroy Golf Game, but it is tough especially when you get wind and that is one element predicted to kick up as the weekend approaches.
The temperatures will remain favorable especially for the European team who loves the wind and little bit of the cold.
What makes this such a unique event is that the fans can turn the tide of the matches. At the same time, if you are the visiting team, they can also provide yet another momentum builder if you can shut them up with your play.
The United States has not done too well in this format over the last 20 years or so, but my gut is telling me the Red, White and Blue will be popping the champagne corks late Sunday afternoon with a 15-13 victory.
Huskers
The matchup with the Spartans is no easy task.
Expect Michigan State to be even more physical than Oklahoma (who I think is over-rated) and the crowd is going to be a huge factor.
Especially if Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker gets his wish that only 2,500 Husker fans get into the stadium.
That might just be a story line in itself. Husker followers have never backed down from a challenge and I bet there will be more than 2,500 red clad crazies in the stands.
How do I see it? Last week I had the Sooners winning by nine and they only won by seven.
You have to feel uneasy with the Nebraska kicking game and these types of games usually come down to a field goal.
Michigan State 23, Nebraska 21