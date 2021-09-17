From the Front Row

Back in 1971 it was so much more about the game and not the behind the scenes stuff that was going on. So much of what we deal with today is BS and who cares. Just play football.

Wouldn’t it be great to see the Huskers come out in the Power I formation, run the option and go back to some old smash mouth football? Or introduce replica uniforms that were worn back in 1971 by both teams.

I was sitting at home that day, 14 years old and watching the game on a 22 inch color TV just after Thanksgiving dinner. I remember a lot of the plays in the game and that last drive. But one play stands out more than the others and the call by Lyell Bremser.

As long as I live I will never forget Bremser’s call of the Johnny Rodgers punt return for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“Here’s Wylie’s kick. It’s high. It holds up there. Rodgers takes the ball at the 30. He’s hit and got away. Back upfield to the 35, to the 40. He’s to the 45. He’s to the 50, to the 45, to the 40, to the 35, to the 20, to the 10. He’s all the way home! Holy, moly, man, woman and child, did that put ‘em in the aisles! Johnny the Jet Rodgers just tore ‘em loose from their shoes!”