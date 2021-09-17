From the Front Row

“The Perfect Game”- Nebraska at Oklahoma 1971
This Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
On that day, Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving day) a viewing audience of 55 million people watched No. 1 Nebraska defeat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in the Game of the Century.
Following the game in 1971, Dave Kindred of the Louisville Courier-Journal famously wrote: "They can quit playing now, they have played the perfect game."
It was a different age in television back at that time. Cable TV was still a decade from being introduced. There were not 10-15 football games aired every day, there was no Big 10 Network, no ESPN, no College Game Day and after Nebraska won that was pretty much it. Probably no more than five-minutes after Chris Schenkel, Bud Wilkinson and Bill Flemming called the final kneel-down, they were off to another game for the weekend.
There were no shows where a group of college analysts sat down and dissected the game.
Saturday's game will just be one of many from college football on TV. By the end of the day of what is expected to be a huge Oklahoma win, the game will be cut up, diced and thrown in a blender by college football analysts from across the country.
Depending on the outcome, you can bet that several times it will be said, “Scott Frost is coaching for his job.” And you can also bet more than a handful of times it will be brought up that coach Frost played a role in trying to get the NU-OU game canceled.
Back in 1971 it was so much more about the game and not the behind the scenes stuff that was going on. So much of what we deal with today is BS and who cares. Just play football.
Wouldn’t it be great to see the Huskers come out in the Power I formation, run the option and go back to some old smash mouth football? Or introduce replica uniforms that were worn back in 1971 by both teams.
I was sitting at home that day, 14 years old and watching the game on a 22 inch color TV just after Thanksgiving dinner. I remember a lot of the plays in the game and that last drive. But one play stands out more than the others and the call by Lyell Bremser.
As long as I live I will never forget Bremser’s call of the Johnny Rodgers punt return for 72 yards and a touchdown.
“Here’s Wylie’s kick. It’s high. It holds up there. Rodgers takes the ball at the 30. He’s hit and got away. Back upfield to the 35, to the 40. He’s to the 45. He’s to the 50, to the 45, to the 40, to the 35, to the 20, to the 10. He’s all the way home! Holy, moly, man, woman and child, did that put ‘em in the aisles! Johnny the Jet Rodgers just tore ‘em loose from their shoes!”
At that time, who could have realized the importance of that football game and its impact on the college football world for a half-century.
Oklahoma is back in the national playoff picture every season, while Nebraska is just trying to get out of its own way most of the time.
Hopefully, Saturday’s game will live up to what a rematch of a storied rivalry should be.
I want to believe the Huskers could pull off an upset and who knows if they play a mistake free game and get a couple of breaks, they just might make this a competitive game to the end.
But, Nebraska has not put together a game like that for quite a while and especially against a top three in the nation opponent.
Let’s say for fun Nebraska does play an error free game, moves the ball on offense with their running game and Adrian Martinez has a good day throwing the ball. One way to keep the scoring from getting out of hand is ball-control offense. If you can keep the ball away from Oklahoma and the defense makes the Sooners work for their yards, then there is a chance.
Here’s my prediction: Oklahoma 29 Nebraska 20
Hope everyone has a great weekend and as always be safe if you are traveling.