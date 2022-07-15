From the Front Row

I wonder what professional golf will look like a year from now?

Will the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour come to some kind of an agreement that allows for players to tee it up wherever they want?

Or will the two sides be so split up and the PGA Tour so decimated by the loss of players to the large amounts of money being thrown out there by the Saudis that even those who claim allegiance to the PGA now, can’t pass up that big of a payday?

Only time will tell.

This week is the playing of the 150th Open and it is being staged at the historic St. Andrews Golf Course.

When the Open is getting ready to take place one of the first things I do is to check what the weather looks like for the four days of the tournament.

There have been some days when players have been out in winds of 30-40 miles per hour with it raining sideways, and 15 minutes later the sun is out and the wind is hardly detectable.

The first players may go out in heavy clothing and play in terrible conditions and the second half may be playing in short sleeves and feel like they are in Maui.

That is the beauty of links golf.

All the big names are at St. Andrews including those who have joined the LIV Tour and had their memberships with the PGA rescinded or which they personally canceled.

This is the last major of the season and with several golfers no longer in the fight for the Fed Ex Cup it may be the last time we see the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson along with a lot of other big names competing side by side with the loyal members of the PGA Tour.

These are tough times with prices of everything now seemingly going up daily it becomes pretty difficult when someone wants to put a 100 million dollar signing bonus in your pocket to look the other way. This forces you to weigh heavily the effect it would have on how you provide for your family and your future if you say no.

The question then becomes do you want to align yourself with a group who has been constantly criticized for their human rights record and their connections to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States?

My pick to win the Open- Rory McIlroy will win his fifth major. He is long overdue and for the most part has been playing pretty well. He has to avoid that one bad day he seems to have every tournament.

Summer Time sports

Congratulations go out to the Polk County Slammers who won the Class C state softball championship last week in Hastings. The Slammers played six games in the heat on Sunday and defeated the McCook Rebels twice to hoist the championship hardware.

All area Junior baseball teams have seen their seasons come to an end and the Seniors will get going next Friday with their district tournaments. York will host the B-4 Area, while SOS and UBC will play in the C-5 Area tournament at Geneva.

Have a great weekend and if you have to travel, be careful and be safe.