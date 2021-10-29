From the Front Row

So much to do and so little time to do it!
The calendar is about to flip to November and with that comes a lot of sports which means a lot of traveling.
It also means that we need to get started on the Winter Sports Preview which will come out on December 3.
I never really used to mind getting out on the open road and head to places where I may have never covered a game, but that seems to be changing.
Like Friday night, in my 33 years I have never been to Franklin. Oh I’ve driven through it several times, but I have never stopped. I guess that one comes off the list and another new destination may be on the horizon.
This has been a very busy week with two nights of subdistrict volleyball, a personal trip to North Platte earlier in the week and Friday’s drive to Franklin. Today I have my choice between Gothenburg, Tilden and Shelby. I have narrowed that decision down to Tilden and Shelby with having been able to get some help from Leesa Bartu (thanks Leesa) to get me some pictures of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in Gothenburg against South Platte High School.
Tilden does fall into that ‘I have never covered a game there’ category, but would require another 200 mile round trip and I am not sure I am up for that, but we’ll see.
Up until two-years ago I never saw a scenario where I would be covering a game in Cody, Nebraska, but I’ve been there two years in a row and should the Mustangs keep moving on in the D-6 playoffs, I might also get to see a game in Potter-Dix which is about a trip to McCool Junction and back farther than Cody.
Next week the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament will get underway in Lincoln with the first and second round games all at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After Saturday’s district games we will know which area teams will be headed to Lincoln and when.
The State Football Playoffs also resume on Friday night and after Friday’s games we will know which area teams will be in action. Should all four teams advance, there is a pretty good chance that all four would be hosting next Friday night.
Well I am going to keep this short today as it is just about time to leave for Franklin. I have to make sure I have all the stuff I need to send back photos and story and I sure don’t want to forget my camera.
Well if you are like me and logging a lot of hours in your car - just be safe.