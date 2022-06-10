From the Front Row

Say it isn’t so Dustin - The face of golf is undergoing a makeover

I hadn’t been paying a whole lot of attention to what was going on in the world of golf outside the events I happen to catch weekly.

This week however was more enticing to keep abreast of the situation brewing between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour which was having its first event of the season this week in London.

Several PGA golfers had said they were going to play in the event and of the 17 that did tee-off on Thursday morning, 10 had already resigned their membership on the PGA Tour.

Names like, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Na and Charl Schwartzel to name a few. Phil Mickelson, who has been away from the game for several months, was among the 17 golfers who were suspended.

No one was quite sure what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was going to do, but once the first tee-shots were struck in London, he made it quite clear that the PGA was having none of this and suspended all 17 golfers.

This week the PGA Tour is in Toronto for the Canadian Open and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said what is happening right now is going to “fracture the game.”

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas said people are entitled to do what they want to do and choose as they wish, but he doesn’t like what is going on.

“I don’t know if annoyed or tired is the right way, it is just one of those things,” said Thomas. I’ve thought a lot about it and it’s like people are entitled to choose as they wish. I don’t dislike DJ (Dustin Johnson) now, I don’t think he is a bad dude and I am not going to treat him any differently. He is entitled to choose as he wishes, everybody is entitled to their own opinion.”

Those are some big names in the world of golf who will be sitting out the remainder of the PGA season, however as for now they will be able to play in the United States Open because the PGA does not govern that tournament.

And it is really just starting as other players have said they plan to play in the LIV Tour event when the first one comes to the United States later this month.

Golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and others have reached agreements to compete in future LIV events.

Those 10 golfers who resigned their PGA Tour memberships will be removed from the FED-EX Cup standings and will not be permitted to play in any PGA tournaments.

The LIV golf series is a 54-hole event with shotgun starts and no cuts and based on a team format. There were rumors that players who went over to the LIV Tour received signing bonuses as much as 100 million dollars.

You can bet we have not heard the last of this and you can also be assured this will end in court as the players who resigned their memberships see themselves as private contractors who should be able to play anywhere they want to play.

Money talks and right now the LIV Tour is throwing out a lot of $ and making it tough to turn down as the purses are said to be as high as 25 million with four million dollars going to the winners. The team ending championship scheduled for Trump National Doral has a 50 million dollar purse.

Have a great weekend and be careful and safe if you have to be on the raod.