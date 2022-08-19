From the Front Row

My Final 4 in MLB race does not include Yankees

At the start of July nobody could have envisioned the New York Yankees not being in the American League Championship series against most likely the Houston Astros.

Now it’s more like nobody is able to envision them coming out of a slide that has them playing worse than both the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland As since the all-star break.

The Yankees reached 50 wins this season faster than any team ever. They led the American League east by 15 games at one time, and 13 at the all-star break.

The good thing for the Bombers is teams continue to beat each other up in the east and when a team makes a move to get within eight to nine games, they end up losing whatever they gained to another team in the division. Despite having won just six games since the all-star break, the Yankees lead in the east is still a comfortable nine games and they are still projected at 99.9% of making the playoffs.

With injuries piling up to players like Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter and pitchers like Michael King, Clay Holmes and Luis Severino, the Yankees have to get a spark from somewhere else.

Judge’s bat has been somewhat neutralized with Stanton out, and Anthony Rizzo has seen his average plummet since Carpenter has been down with a fractured foot. Gleyber Torres is struggling as is just about anyone else in the lineup.

That being said other than Houston, who has the ability to take out the Yankees,

Tampa Bay and Toronto come to mind as do the Twins, Guardians and Mariners who have won four of the six games between the teams this year.

In the National League the Dodgers might win 250 games (not really, but 110 games is a real possibility).

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be the biggest challengers to the team from out west, but don’t count out the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and even the Phillies or Padres.

My prediction

American League- Houston vs. Toronto Bluejays –Houston in five games.

National League- New York Mets vs. Dodgers- Dodgers in seven games.

At the start of the season I predicted Dodgers and Bluejays in the World Series, but the Astros are just too strong in so many areas right now and that balance is too much for the Bluejays. I think the Mets pitching will keep it close in the other series.

BIG 10 TV deal- I don’t have much to say other than WOW! EIGHT BILLION $

I don’t think the BIG 10 is done dealing yet and when some other things get taken care of I also see the SEC adding teams to their conference. Oregon, Washington, Stanford and even Notre Dame come to mind for the Big 10, while Florida State, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina would be the four teams I could see the SEC targeting. The next few months could see it get interesting as to how things play out.

Have a great weekend and with the start of the fall sports season there is high school softball in town this weekend. If you are traveling, be careful and be safe.