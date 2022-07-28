From the Front Row

Already in vacation mode- I’ll call this COLUMN LIGHT!

It is Thursday afternoon about 1 p.m.

I am at six hours and countdown is a go!

I will not be in the office on Friday, July 29 nor will I be in the office at all next week.

I am taking a much needed vacation before the start of the most hectic high school season of them all - fall sports.

Why is the fall sports season so much more hectic than winter or spring?

For one thing we are dealing with six different sports during the fall. In the winter months we can count on a few days off, that is not the case so much during the fall.

We have events most every night of the week with the exception of Wednesdays which are usually pretty clear unless we get rescheduled events.

There are 10 volleyball teams; 10 football teams; golf (3); Cross Country (4); Softball (4); and tennis (1). If I do the math correctly that is a total of 32 teams.

In the winter we have 25 and in the spring there are 29 teams. However with the addition of girls wrestling and bowling to the winter schedule that total is bound to change.

Not going to say a whole lot today as my schedule is pretty full trying to get a lot done before I leave tonight.

I do want to extend congratulations to the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Senior Rebels who qualified for the Class C state tournament in Wisner starting Saturday. It will help Christian keep busy as he will follow the team on Saturday to northeast Nebraska and keep everyone updated on how the Rebels are doing.

The York Seniors also deserve big congrats as they came pretty darn close to making their first appearance at state since … well I don’t know when. I remember they hosted the Class B state tournament back in the early 90s but I can’t remember if they have been there since then. They finished off the season in style and nearly kept going, but Valparaiso held on Wednesday night.

That’s it. Too much other stuff to do and it’s really hard to stay focused when your mind tends to wander off elsewhere.

Have a great weekend and next weekend too. Be safe and be careful if you have to be on the road.