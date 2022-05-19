From the Front Row

GAS IS THE NEW GOLD!

When I got back into York on Wednesday night about 8:15 p.m. from state track, I saw that gas had jumped another .10 cents a gallon, bringing the increase to .20 cents per gallon over the last week.

I also heard that by Monday it could go up another 10 cents and by August it could hit $6 per gallon in some places.

I don’t know about any of you, but if that becomes the case I will be doing a lot of walking and the car may just be locked away in the garage for emergency purposes only.

Unfortunately my job does require some travel to cover games, but even then selections of games and when we do travel will be something we look at very closely. When it takes $100 to fill the gas tank, that fuel is like gold and it will be treated that way.

Here is what I don’t understand.

Some people out there who claim they know a lot about the situation are saying there is no reason gas prices should be climbing so high. But yet they are.

When you try to find why they are climbing, you get a multitude of different answers.

Cooperate greed is one. Oil and gas executives are cashing in on the working class Americans. Many others are saying it is not the president’s fault and it’s not a pipeline decision or leases.

So it sounds like we are very good at identifying whose fault it is not, we have no idea as to why? Gas prices continue to rise and as Americans we are just expected to except it with very little explanation as to why.

In lieu of everything, I have decided I will not be traveling to Scottsbluff next week to cover York Dukes at state golf. It is too expensive and the Scottsbluff Herald reached out and offered to send some photos of York golfers and in turn we will scratch their back by covering some of their teams at the Class C state meet in Columbus along with Heartland and one golfer from Fillmore Central.

Over the next few months I expect the media may resort to this in order to keep costs down.

It’s been a long week and today we cap the 2022 state track and field season with the final day of Class C and D. I have been to Beatrice and made three trips to Omaha this week.

I will be looking to relax with a cold beverage by my side on Saturday night.

I hope everybody has a great weekend and if you have to travel be safe.