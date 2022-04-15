From the Front Row

It’s time for ‘Ole Man Winter’ to go hibernate and take the winds with him

First of all I want to apologize for the cold weather that hit the region mid-week. I feel that if I had not gone to my shed in the backyard and brought my golf clubs up to the garage, we would not have experienced such cold with accompanying winds that nearly knocked people to the ground.

Ole Man Winter does not like it when you start to believe he is done for the season.

That being said I am hoping that we start to get more spring like weather, because as the years go by standing out in the cold covering golf, track and field, soccer or tennis it gets to be more difficult to recover from each evening. Thank God for bed heaters.

I feel sorry for the kids who signed up to play a spring sport and they have had nothing but high winds and cold weather to deal with since the start of the spring season.

I had to laugh at one point last week during The Masters golf coverage when they said the field would have to deal with strong winds that would be approaching a steady 15 to 20 miles per hour with wind gusts of nearly 30.

I looked outside to see two garbage cans blowing down the street, cats and dogs hanging on to each other and several tree branches down because the winds in Nebraska had not been below 45 to 50 miles per hour and wind gusts of 60-65, even 70 miles per hour were common several days.

On Tuesday I was out at the York Invite and in my 33 ½ years of covering sports I had never seen the top of a flagstick nearly touch the green because the winds were so strong.

I see the forecast for next week calls for highs anywhere from 55 to 75 degrees and winds every day that approach a steady 25-30 miles per hour with gusts 35-40 at least. When will it all end?

The best thing about the forecast over the next week is that there is some much needed rain in the forecast.

Several years ago I was standing on the tee-box at one of the local golf courses and the wind was just howling as I tried to bend over and tee up my ball. I stood up and a wind gust hit me and I nearly fell over. I made the comment “I hate this wind, (that was not exactly what I said but you get the picture). The guy on the tee-box with me then shared some of his knowledge with me at that time. He said, “Here in Nebraska if the wind didn’t blow so hard we would all fall down.”

Well maybe that is true, but I wish it would stop blowing long enough so I could see if that theory held any water.

MLB

The season is well underway and as I look at the current standings nothing really stands out as being unexpected.

The Mets who emptied the bank in the off-season are leading the National League East (no surprise), Yankees, Bluejays and Rays are in a three-way tie in the American League East (as expected) and I guess if there was maybe one thing that stands out is the Dodgers 4-2 in the NL West and tied with Rockies and Giants. The Dodgers also put down some money in the off-season and were expected to walk away and hide in the West and that could still happen.

Expect the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers to wage a 162-game war and the rest of the standings are as to be expected to this point.

I am off to Kansas on Saturday so I will be on the road over the Easter holiday and as always if you have to travel, be careful and be safe.

Happy Easter to everyone and have a great weekend.