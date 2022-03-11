From the Front Row

Are we about to see big changes in high school basketball?

There COULD be some changes on the horizon for girls-boys state basketball starting with the format of the tournament and the introduction of the shot clock in Class A next year.

When this week’s state tournament comes to an end, what will be the consensus of how it worked out and if this format should be continued?

It will be interesting.

State Basketball Format

Is there any chance the NSAA will keep the 2022 state championship format for next year and the years to come?

When I was in Lincoln on Tuesday I didn’t hear much in the way of comments about the setup, neither good nor bad. It just might have been too early for many people to have really developed an opinion.

I have to wonder how the western based schools feel about it and how do they absorb the cost of all that extra time in Lincoln should they win their first game and know they will play two more games before packing up the buses and heading back home? Of course that would only apply to Class C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 as Class A and Class B do not play third place games.

The cost of gas right now did not come at a great time if you are a school official with a tight budget. I have no idea what kind of stipends the NSAA provides for the schools that are traveling 200-300 miles and spending several days in Lincoln, but I really hope they get something.

There is also the question of fans and being able to get to the games and make trips to Lincoln with their work schedules.

I had seen a tweet earlier this season that it would make sense to move the state tournament to Omaha where larger arenas would be available.

I am not for that because you already have the western schools traveling to Omaha for the State Wrestling Tournament the third week of February and that would just be another added cost to those schools and another headache for their fans to travel another 50 miles and absorb the cost.

Like I said before, I don’t know how much the NSAA helps out, but I am sure the schools that are much closer to Lincoln don’t have to worry as much about food, gas, lodging and extra costs.

Shot Clock

I am sure after next season there will be a strong discussion on introducing the shot clock to maybe Class B in 2023-24 if it proves successful with it being introduced to Class A next year.

It does make sense since players will have to deal with the shot clock in college and it can only help to get them ready.

The other issue I see is you have a lot of Class B teams who play Class A teams during the course of the season. Obviously you can’t expect Class B schools to play by the shot clock and how many Class A schools are going to want to bounce back and forth. That would be the same issue you would have if you chose to bring the shot clock to Class B the following season.

Of course the costs to the smaller schools is one of the big issues that would have to be figured out as the average cost is $3500 to $6000 if purchased at bulk price. Then you also have to find someone and pay them to run the shot clock.

How much would a shot clock change the game for boys and girls and what other challenges would it present?

I don’t really have an opinion one way or the other; because I don’t really pay attention to if a team is milking the clock with a keep-away game style.

The one comment I saw that really sums it up was “you won’t know until you try it.”

I hope everyone has a great weekend and I see the temps will return to the mid 60s and lower 70s next week. Good thing we didn’t get a lot of snow because all that melting would have us dealing with a lot of water.

Be safe and careful if you have to travel.